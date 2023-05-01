(Bloomberg) -- Russia targeted Ukrainian cities with cruise missiles in the early hours of Monday and Ukraine’s army chief said most were intercepted.

The barrage comes after several days of heightened attacks on Ukraine, which is preparing for another ground offensive against Russian forces nearly a year into the invasion.

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said Sunday he had held talks with NATO’s top military commander, US General Christopher Cavoli and had discussed “future actions.”

Key Developments

(All times CET)

Ukraine Says 15 Out Of 18 Missiles Shot Down (7:10 a.m.)

Four Russian strategic aircraft launched a total of 18 Kha-101 and Kha-555 cruise missiles at Ukraine around 2:30 a.m., Zaluzhnyi said on Telegram. Ukraine shot down 15 of them. Two Tu-95 airplanes flew from Russia’s Murmansk region and two Tu-160 from the Caspian Sea area, he said.

Missile Strike in Dnipropetrovsk Region Injures 25 (7:00 a.m.)

A cruise missile hit Ukraine’s central Dnipropetrovsk region and wounded 25 people, the regional governor’s office said on Telegram. A factory in Pavlohrad and 44 residential buildings including 19 high-rise apartment blocks, and also shops and schools, were damaged in the explosion, it said.

Russian Missiles Target Kyiv, Major Cities (4:27 a.m.)

Authorities in Kyiv said air defense systems were working after Russian missile strikes early morning set off air sirens in the capital and across the country.

Local media reported that explosions were also heard in the central city of Dnipro, which has about one million residents. A Russian missile on Friday struck an apartment building in Uman, south of Kyiv, killing 23 civilians. Two others were killed separately in Dnipro.

Macron, Zelenskiy Discuss Military Aid (8:02 p.m.)

President Emmanuel Macron spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy and reiterated France’s commitment to providing Ukraine the help it needs to restore sovereignty and territorial integrity, Macron’s office said in a statement.

In the phone call on Sunday, Macron also discussed Europe’s coordination of military aid “to be able to respond to Ukraine’s needs over time.”

Ukrainian Armed Forces Chief Meets With NATO’s Top General (4:20 p.m.)

Zaluzhnyi had an extended meeting with US Army General Christopher Cavoli, the top commander of US forces in Europe and NATO’s top general, he said on Telegram.

The in-person meeting, the location of which wasn’t divulged, comes as speculation continues about when Kyiv will start a counteroffensive against Russian forces in Ukraine’s south.

“We are making it our goal to prepare in order to accomplish the set tasks to the maximum,” Zaluzhnyi wrote, without elaborating. Zaluzhnyi said he, Cavoli and other key commanders discussed possible scenarios, threats and conditions for “future actions.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.