The 19-kilometer Kerch Strait Bridge, a key link between annexed Crimea and the Russian mainland, was damaged in an explosion and fire that caused the partial collapse of the road running to the peninsula. President Vladimir Putin has ordered an investigation into the incident, which was called a “terrorist act” by one official. Ukraine hasn’t commented officially.

The International Monetary Fund’s executive board approved $1.3 billion to help Ukraine with its financing. European Union leaders edged closer to a Russian gas-price cap as a further measure to punish President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine, as Kremlin forces intensified strikes on the southern city of Zaporizhzhia.

The power line feeding electricity to non-operational atomic generators at the Zaporizhzhia power plant was damaged by Russian shelling on Friday, forcing reliance on emergency diesel fuel.

On the Ground

Ukraine’s General Staff reports that Russia is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, at the same time is conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions. According to its regular update on Facebook, Russia is shelling the positions of Ukraine’s troops along the entire contact line, with more than 20 settlements under fire. As of Saturday morning, seven missile strikes, twelve aviation strikes and near 80 multiple launch rocket systems attacks were delivered by Russian forces. Russia also used seven Iranian-made “Shahed-136” unmanned aerial vehicles to strike, three of which were shot down. Kyiv’s troops repelled attacks in 17 localities, including north and northwest of the occupied city of Kherson.

(All times CET)

Crimea Authorities Announce, Quickly Reverse Order to Limit Grocery Sales (10:34 a.m.)

Crimean authorities announced, and quickly reversed, an order to limit grocery and petrol sales, saying they can supply the region via annexed southern Ukraine.

The damaged Kerch Strait Bridge is the only road link between Crimea and Russia’s mainland. The region can instead access goods through the “new territories,” Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said on Telegram. Moscow’s annexation of four regions of Ukraine has been called illegal by Kyiv and its allies.

Sergey Aksenov, Russian-installed head of Crimea, said bridge repairs may start as soon as today. Ferry movement was held up on Saturday by poor weather, Tass reported.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Reverts to Diesel After Power Line Damage (9:26 a.m.)

The only power line feeding electricity to maintain the non-operational nuclear generators at the Zaporizhzhia power plant in southeastern Ukraine was damaged by Russian shelling overnight, nuclear operator Energoatom said on Telegram.

The plant is now relying on diesel fuel for cooling the reactors and other maintenance. Diesel stocks are enough to power the station for ten days. The national grid operator Ukrenergo is working with Energoatom to restore the line.

Russia Calls Crimea Bridge Blast ‘Terrorist Act’ (9:23 a.m.)

The explosion on the Kerch Strait Bridge looks like a “terrorist act” and there will “definitely” be a Russian response, said Alexei Mukhin, head of the Moscow-based Center for Political Information, which provides consultancy services for Putin’s administration.

The span connects annexed Crimea to Russia’s Krasnodar region and is a key supply route for Moscow’s military campaign in southern Ukraine.

Only Bridge From Russia to Crimea Closed After Blast (8 a.m.)

President Vladimir Putin’s flagship Kerch Strait Bridge to Crimea was damaged in an explosion on a fuel train that also caused the partial collapse of the road running to the peninsula.

Traffic on the span is closed, and authorities are preparing to start the ferry line, according to Tass. The bridge has been the only connection to Russia after flights to Crimea were canceled following Russia’s invasion into Ukraine in February.

It’s unclear so far what caused the explosion and there’s been no claim of responsibility. Photos and videos on social media showed the train on fire and a section of the road bridge collapsed into the sea. Russian officials blamed Ukraine for the incident and Putin has ordered an investigation.

IMF Approves $1.3 Billion in Assistance (2:50 a.m.)

The International Monetary Fund on Friday said its executive board had agreed to provide $1.3 billion to help with Ukraine’s balance of payment obligations.

“More than seven months after the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the humanitarian and economic toll remains massive, resulting in large and urgent fiscal and external financing needs,” the organization said in a press release.

“Amid massive population displacement and destruction of housing and key infrastructure, real GDP is projected to contract by 3% in 2022 relative to 2021 and financing needs remain very large,” the IMF added.

Zelenskiy Says Army Has Freed 96 Settlements (9:11 p.m.)

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine’s troops have already liberated 2,434 square kilometers (940 square miles) of territory, including 96 settlements, since the start of its active counteroffensive.

“With this war against Ukraine, against the international legal order, against our people, Russia has put itself in conditions that it is now only a matter of time -- the real liberation of everything that was once seized and is now under the control of the Kremlin,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly address.

Zelenskiy Says IMF Approved $1.3 Billion in Immediate Aid (7:45 p.m.)

Zelenskiy said on Twitter that the International Monetary Fund’s executive board approved providing about $1.3 billion in immediate aid to Ukraine under its Rapid Financing Instrument. The IMF’s press office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ukrainian Railways to Restore Connections with Izyum, Minister Says (6:15 p.m.)

Ukrainian’s state-run railway company plans to restore connections with the liberated town of Izyum in the Kharkiv region, on Monday, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Facebook.

“As soon as we get the ‘green light’ from military and pyrotechnicians, will work on connection with Kupiansk, the key railway hub of Kharkiv Region,” Kubrakov said.

Nobel Peace Prize Goes to Activists in Ukraine, Belarus, Russia (11 a.m.)

The Nobel Peace Prize for 2022 was awarded to a human rights activist from Belarus, Ales Bialiatski, who’s currently in detention, along with the Russian rights organization Memorial and Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties.

“They have made an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses and the abuse of power,” said Berit Reiss-Andersen, head of Norway’s Nobel committee said. “Together they demonstrate the significance of civil society for peace and democracy.”

Memorial, a group founded by Soviet-era dissidents including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov, was shut down earlier this year on the grounds that it failed to identify itself as a “foreign agent” under Russian law.

