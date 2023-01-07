(Bloomberg) --

Kremlin forces continued to shell Ukrainian positions in eastern Ukraine with mortars and artillery despite Russia’s unilateral 36-hour truce set to run through Saturday, Ukraine’s general staff said in an evening update. The brief cease-fire called by Russian President Vladimir Putin was to coincide with the Orthodox Christmas holiday. Russia said earlier its troops repelled Ukrainian offensives in the Donetsk region.

The Biden administration unveiled its latest, $2.85 billion package of weapons for Ukraine, including powerful offensive equipment that was previously withheld. Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected US House speaker in a deal that could involved cuts to defense spending.

The UK will host a meeting in March focused on alleged war crimes committed by Russian forces during their invasion of Ukraine, with justice ministers from around the world expected to attend.

Key Developments

McCarthy’s Speaker Deal Could Stymie Defense Spending Next Year

US Adds Offensive Weapons for Ukraine in $2.85 Billion Package

Russia Says It Starts Brief Ukraine Cease-Fire That Kyiv Scorned

Russia Looks to Press Big Firms for More Cash as War Costs Mount

On the Ground

Russian continued to attack Ukrainian positions with tanks, mortars and artillery despite the announced 36-hour truce set to run through Saturday, Ukraine’s general staff said on Facebook. Russian troops conducted an air strike and seven salvos from multiple launch rocket systems Saturday, continuing their attempts to push forward near Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Lyman in Donetsk regionand and Kupyansk in Kharkiv region. More than 70 locations were shelled while Ukrainian forces struck against near 30 locations used by Russian troops.

(All times CET)

Ukraine Sanctions Russian Singers, Actors and Propagandists (5 p.m.)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree Saturday imposing sanctions on 119 individuals, most of them Russian showbusiness and film stars, as well as media personalities.

The list includes internationally-renowned opera singer Anna Netrebko, Oscar-winning movie director Nikita Mikhalkov and pop singer Dmitry (Dima) Bilan, who has performed at the Eurovision song contest.

The list also includes nationalist ideologist Alexander Dugin, whose daughter was killed in a car bombing in August; Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of state-run RT media group; and the heads of think-tanks known to advise the Kremlin, including Fyodor Lukyanov and Sergei Karaganov.

Zelenskiy Aide Says Russia Firing ‘Along the Entire Contact Line’ (2:30 p.m.)

Russian forces are firing “along the entire contact line” as the 36-hour cease-fire declared by President Vladimir Putin enters its final hours, Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter, without offering more details.

The halt in hostilities, tied by Putin to Orthodox Christmas holiday, is scheduled to end at midnight Moscow time, or 10pm CET.

Russia’s defense ministry said Saturday its troops were repelling Ukrainian offensives in the Donestk region.

Pope Francis Calls for ‘Concrete Steps Toward Peace’ (2 p.m.)

In extending best wishes to members of the Eastern churches celebrating Orthodox Christmas on Saturday, the pontiff sent greetings “in particular” to “the suffering people of Ukraine” and called for concrete steps toward peace.

Ukraine Envoy Urges Haste in German Military Support (12 p.m.)

Ukraine’s ambassador to Berlin warned against delays in decisions on future military support, days after Germany’s government announced it would supply Kyiv with Marder infantry fighting vehicles. Oleksii Makeiev said he was optimistic that Leopard-type tanks might be offered next.

The Iris-T air defense system and Gepard flak tanks previously provided by Germany were “already showing a fantastic result” in intercepting Russian missiles and drones, and the Marders “will benefit our ground forces enormously,” Makeiev told the German magazine WirtschaftsWoche.

It’s understandable that Germany wants to coordinate decisions with its partners, “but it is crucial not to hesitate too long in supplying weapons. Every day costs us many lives,” Makeiev said.

Putin Praises Church for War Effort in Christmas Message (10 a.m.)

Putin praised “church organizations” for supporting Russian soldiers taking part in what he called a “special military operation,” without mentioning Ukraine by name in a message for the Orthodox Christmas holiday.

The Russian leader wished Orthodox Christians and other Russians who celebrate the holiday “health, success and all the best” in an address published on the Kremlin website.

Putin attended a service at the Annunciation Cathedral in the Kremlin on Friday night.

Zelenskiy Tells McCarthy Ukraine Counts on His Support (8 a.m.)

Ukraine’s president congratulated Kevin McCarthy after his election as speaker of the US House, saying “we’re counting on your continued support.”

Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s tweet comes amid reports McCarthy’s deal to secure the post after a marathon effort hinges in part on a significant cut to US defense spending that could undermine Biden administration efforts to continue aid to Ukraine.

Meeting on War Crimes to Convene in UK (1:35 a.m.)

Justice ministers from around the world will meet in London to discuss how to best support investigations of war crimes arising out of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the UK justice ministry said.

Co-hosting the March summit will be UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and Dutch Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius. The goal is to increase support for the International Criminal Court and “coordinate efforts to ensure it has all it needs to carry out investigations and prosecute those responsible,” according to the statement.

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s office said in December that it’s investigating over 5,000 cases of alleged torture or bodily harm by Russian troops during their occupation of Ukraine. Cases of sexual violence, including against children, are also being investigated.

US Adds Offensive Weapons for Ukraine in $2.85 Billion Package (8:44 p.m.)

The Biden administration announced a $2.85 billion package of military hardware to Ukraine, supplying the sort of powerful weapons that it had previously withheld.

The package includes 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, as previously indicated, but also — for the first time — the Paladin self-propelled howitzer artillery system. The weaponry additionally includes surface-to-air missiles, armored personnel carriers and ammunition. It marks a major step forward in what the US has been willing to give Ukraine.

