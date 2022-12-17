(Bloomberg) --

Two Russian Oniks supersonic cruise missiles were shot down near the Black Sea city of Odesa early Saturday, and missile attacks continued in several other areas. On Friday, Russia launched close to 100 missiles at Ukraine — including 40 on the capital alone — on Friday in its latest large-scale attack. While most of the projectiles were shut down, several hit their marks, causing cuts to power and water supplies.

The strikes came a day after a top Ukrainian army commander warned there’s “no doubt” Russian forces will attempt to seize Kyiv as soon as January after failing last spring, potentially from Belarus.

A top US State Department official is in Kyiv to lead work on repairing and strengthening Ukraine’s energy infrastructure after more than two months of Russian bombardment has left millions without power.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

Russia, US Step Up Efforts for Whelan Swap After Griner Release

Russian Missile Barrage Knocks Out Power to Ukrainian Cities

A Million Shells and More: Pentagon Revs Up Ukraine Weapons Aid

Belarus Announces Putin to Make First Visit in Years to War Ally

Oil Tanker Owners Show Signs of Shunning Russia’s Asian Crude

On the Ground

Russia targeted Ukraine’s Black Sea port city of Odesa early Saturday with two “Oniks” missiles. Both were downed by Ukrainian air defence, local authorities said on Telegram. The threat of air and missile strikes of critical infrastructure facilities remains high after close to 100 missiles were launched on Friday, most of which were intercepted by Ukraine’s air defence. Russian troops continue to target the civil infrastructure of settlements along the right bank of the Dnipro River with artillery. The death toll in Kryvyi Rih rose to four after rescue teams found a one-year-old infant in the ruins of a house hit by a Russian rocket.

(All times CET)

Russia Launches Cruise Missiles at Odesa (8:57 a.m.)

Russia aimed two “Oniks” cruise missiles at the Black Sea port city of Odesa early Saturday. Both were downed by Ukrainian air defence, Ukraine’s southern operational command said.

Missiles attacks continued on the Sumy, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, Ukraine’s presidential office said in statement, citing local authorities. At least one person was killed and several injured.

Russia Shifts Tactics on Crimea Vulnerability, UK Says (8 a.m.)

Kremlin troops have recently “almost certainly” launched Iranian drones toward Ukraine from the Krasnodar region in southern Russia, after previously sending the projectiles mostly from occupied Crimea, the UK defense ministry said.

“The change of launch site is likely due to Russian concerns about the vulnerability of Crimea, while it is also convenient for resupply from the weapons’ likely arrival point in Russia, at Astrakhan,” the ministry said in a Twitter update.

Russia, US Step Up Efforts Toward Whelan Swap (1 a.m.)

US Marine Paul Whelan’s Russian lawyer told Bloomberg News that diplomacy to free the 52-year-old American is accelerating and he may be swapped “within a month or two.”

The efforts follow the swap engineered last week for WBNA player Brittney Griner in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who had been incarcerated in the US.

Whelan was sentenced to 16 years in 2020 on spying charges he denies after he was detained in December 2018 while attending a wedding in Moscow.

US Diplomat’s Visit Focuses on Restoring Grid (8 p.m.)

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink welcomed Geoffrey Pyatt in a Friday tweet, saying “Even as Russia tries to bring this war into every home, unified US support and close coordination with our Ukrainian partners will help stabilize the grid and keep the power on across the country.”

The visit occurs as the US delivers delivers the first tranche of emergency electricity grid equipment following Secretary Antony Blinken’s announcement of $53 million for Ukraine on Nov. 29.

State Department spokesman Ned Price tweeted that the first shipment had arrived “to help restore energy infrastructure after Russia’s vile, ongoing attacks intended to inflict suffering on civilians.”

Polish, Estonian Central Banks Buy Canada’s Ukraine Aid Bond (6:36 p.m.)

The central banks of Estonia, Lithuania and Poland were among buyers of the C$500 million ($365 million) Ukraine Sovereignty Bond issued by Canada in late November, Canada’s finance department said Friday.

The cities of Edmonton and Ottawa, as well as the province of Saskatchewan, were also among the public sector buyers. Individual investors bought nearly C$50 million.

Proceeds of the deal were used to provide a C$500 million loan through the International Monetary Fund’s multi-donor administered account for Ukraine.

Ukraine Shot Down 60 of 76 Missiles, Zaluzhni Says (1:30 p.m.)

Russia launched 76 missiles from the Caspian and Black seas at Ukrainian critical infrastructure, including 72 cruise missiles, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said on Telegram.

Air defense shot down 60 of the rockets, he said.

Ukraine late Friday was gradually restoring power after the Russian missile barrage caused widespread blackouts, according to regional governors.

At Least 9 Energy Facilities Hit on Friday (12:41 p.m.)

Russia’s missile attack early Friday damaged at least nine Ukrainian energy facilities, including power generation and substations, energy minister Herman Halushchenko said. About 50% of Ukraine’s households were left without power, and output was affected in neighboring Moldova, he added.

The damage has also led to shortages in Ukraine’s nuclear power plant operations, he added. Ukraine operates three NPPs. After an earlier attack, on Nov. 23, they were disconnected from the grid.

Russia Aimed 40 Missiles at Kyiv Area Alone (11:51 a.m.)

Of the more than 60 Russian missiles fired on Friday, 40 were aimed at the Kyiv area, including 37 shot down by air defense forces, military administration spokesman Mykhailo Shamanov said on in a television interview.

“This was one of the most massive attacks since the beginning of the full-scale invasion,” he said. Parts of the capital have been cut off from water and electricity supplies.

Since early October, Moscow has focused regular, devastating attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in an attempt to weaken the nation’s resolve.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.