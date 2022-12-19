(Bloomberg) -- Explosions were heard early Monday in Kyiv as the city government said Iranian drones further damaged the capital’s critical infrastructure. That followed a warning by an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Russia could sharply escalate the war in a winter offensive driven by mass infantry and that Western allies needed to be prepared.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will attend a 10-nation meeting in Latvia on Monday to discuss further air-defense support for Ukraine, according to his office. Ukraine is repairing key infrastructure after Russian missile strikes on Friday, the ninth major barrage since early October.

Russia has launched over 4,000 missiles at Ukraine since the start of its full-scale invasion, Zelenskiy said on Saturday. The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin met with military commanders and asked for “proposals” on the next steps in the war.

Ukrainian troops intercepted 15 drones out of more than 20 launched by Russia overnight at Kyiv, according to a report by news service Interfax, citing Kyiv military authorities. Troops in Ukraine also repelled assaults near 15 settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the east over the past day, according to a Facebook post from the general staff.

New Strikes Further Damage Kyiv’s Crucial Infrastructure (7:35 a.m.)

Russian drone attacks on Monday morning further damaged crucial infrastructure of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, according to local mayor Vitali Klitschko. He didn’t elaborate on the kind of infrastructure, saying that maintenance workers are already trying to stabilize the situation with electricity supplies and heating.

Sirens first blared at 2 a.m. local time, continuing for hours in a city still confronting power and water shortages, with temperatures below zero.

Ukraine Allies to Discuss More Aid on Air Defense (11:30 p.m.)

The leaders of the UK, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway will discuss further air defense support for Ukraine at a meeting in Latvia on Monday, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office said in a statement.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will announce a £250 million contract that will ensure a constant flow of artillery ammunition to Ukraine throughout 2023. He’ll also visit Estonia to meet UK troops and sign a bilateral technology partnership.

