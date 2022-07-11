(Bloomberg) -- Russian natural gas shipments to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany are due to stop on Monday for planned annual maintenance, and Western allies fear President Vladimir Putin will use the opportunity to cut off flows for good.

Meanwhile, the risk of a euro-area recession is growing as the likelihood of natural gas shortages rises and inflation remains at record levels, according to economists polled by Bloomberg.

In Ukraine, the death toll continues to mount after Russian rockets hit an apartment building in Donetsk, killing at least 18 civilians, as the Kremlin’s forces were grinding their way through the region. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will soon announce a cabinet shuffle and consolidation of ministries to try to weed out waste and corruption.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

Euro-Zone Recession Risk Seen Rising Even as Inflation Peak Near

Putin Is Set to Halt Gas and Germany Fears It’s Not Coming Back

Germany’s Uniper Seeks Bailout, Victim of Russia’s Gas Curbs

Canada to Return Sanctioned Nord Stream Turbine to Germany

Biden Lauds CIA for Punching ‘Gigantic Hole’ in Putin’s Playbook

On the Ground

Ukrainian rescue workers recovered 18 bodies from debris of the apartment block in Chasiv Yar, according to the State Emergencies Service. Russian rockets hit the five-story building near Kramatorsk in Ukraine’s eastern Donestsk region on Sunday. Ukraine sees signs of Russia preparing to renew military activity near Kramatorsk and Bakhmut as its forces continue to shell Ukrainian positions along the front line. According to The Times Zelenskiy is asking military commanders to draft plans for retaking southern Ukraine.

(All times CET)

Euro-Zone Recession Risk Seen Rising (6:00 a.m.)

The probability of an economic contraction has increased to 45% from 30% in the previous survey of economists polled by Bloomberg and 20% before Russia invaded Ukraine. Germany, one of the most vulnerable members of the currency bloc to cutbacks in Russian energy flows, is more likely than not to see economic output shrink.

The rising cost of living is taking an increasing toll on business and consumers who’re emerging from two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. Lower shipments of gas from Russia, meanwhile, pose a threat to winter energy deliveries.

Read more: Euro-Zone Recession Risk Seen Rising Even as Inflation Peak Near

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.