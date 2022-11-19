(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak met with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv to affirm Britain’s support for Ukraine’s defense against Russia, including with a big new air defense package.

Russian troops kept up attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure. More than 1,000 missiles and drones have hit energy targets since Russia’s invasion in February, the government said. Kyiv is experiencing long periods without power. Ukraine’s energy minister called on households to slash their electricity consumption.

Despite pledges of support from Ukraine’s allies, there have been more calls for negotiation, with French President Emmanuel Macron saying he hopes Kyiv will agree to resume peace talks. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia may seek a “short truce” merely to regroup after recent battlefield setbacks -- a view echoed by the new UK foreign secretary.

Key Developments

Ukrainians Endure Widespread Blackouts After Russia’s Attacks

Sunak Visits Ukraine to Offer Major UK Air Defense Package

UK Skeptical on Macron Call for Talks, Says Ukraine Must Decide

Japan’s Kishida Calls for International Unity Against Russia

On the Ground

Russia hit the southeast city of Zaporizhzhia with seven missiles late Friday night, damaging industrial infrastructure there, according to a preliminary military report. Missile explosions damaged pipelines, cutting central heading for some 123 apartment buildings housing more than 17,000 residents. Temperatures in the region are expected to fall to near freezing Saturday night. The most severe ground fighting continues to be in the Donetsk region of Ukraine’s east. Five people were injured in a Russian strike on an aid distribution center in Ukraine’s southern region of Kherson, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president’s staff. Russia shelled the town of Bilozerka, west of Kherson, he said.

(All times CET)

Iran, Russia in Deal on Drone Production: Washington Post (5:30 p.m.)

Vladimir Putin’s government reached an agreement with Tehran to start manufacturing Iranian-designed drones on Russian soil, the Washington Post reported, citing intelligence seen by US and Western officials.

The deal was inked during a meeting in Iran in early November and the countries are moving ahead rapidly to transfer designs and key components with an eye to starting production within three months, the newspaper reported.

Five More Ships Sail Under Black Sea Initiative (5:30 p.m.)

Five vessels left Ukrainian ports on Saturday carrying a total of 244,143 tons of grains and other food products, the Black Sea Grain Initiative’s coordination center said.

Among the cargoes was one carrying 62,843 tonnes of sunflower meal for China. Others carried wheat and corn to South Korea, rapeseed to Belgium, and soybeans to Egypt.

UK Says Ukraine Must Decide When It’s Time to Talk (5:20 p.m.)

The UK pushed back against a French call for Ukraine to restart peace negotiations with Russia, warning that President Vladimir Putin may simply be seeking a pause in hostilities after suffering a series of military setbacks.

“It’s always been clear that Russia would only meaningfully enter into negotiations when it felt pressurized to do so,” UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said Saturday in an interview.

Read more: UK Skeptical on Macron Call for Talks, Says Ukraine Must Decide

Sunak Meets With Zelenskiy, Offers Air Defense (2:30 p.m.)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday made his first visit to Kyiv since taking office in October to affirm the UK’s continued support for Ukraine’s war efforts.

The UK will provide air defense equipment worth £50 million ($59 million) to help protect Ukrainians from a barrage of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure.

In a Facebook post, Ukraine’s president said the pair discussed “the most important issues both for our countries and for global security.”

Read more: Sunak Visits Ukraine to Offer Major UK Air Defense Package

Kyiv-Kherson Train Arrives (2 p.m.)

The first train from Kyiv to Kherson since Russia’s invasion in February arrived early Saturday, carrying some 200 passengers, days after Ukrainian troops wrested the southeastern city from Moscow’s control.

“This is our victory train!” Kyrylo Tymoshenko, an official with the Ukrainian presidential office, said on Telegram.

US to Allocate Up to $20 Million to Buy Ukraine’s Grain (1:49 p.m.)

The US, through USAID, has become the first country to back a Ukrainian initiative for developed countries to purchase its grain for countries in need, said Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called in his address to the G20 this week to fund new shipments of grain around the anniversary of the 1930s Holodomor famine, orchestrated by Soviet leader Josef Stalin to punish farmers in Ukraine who resisted collective farms. An estimated 7 million people died in the famine.

Russia Plans More ‘Covert Mobilization Efforts,’ ISW Says (11:30 a.m.)

Russian officials “are preparing for further covert mobilization efforts” to shore up troop numbers, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

Telegram channels in Russia have discussed indicators that the Kremlin is preparing for a second mobilization wave, the US-based military analysts said in an update. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Oct. 31 declared a formal end to the Kremlin’s earlier partial mobilization.

An image was circulated of a draft summons to a man in St. Petersburg reportedly told to report for service in January. Russian “milbloggers” also circulated claims that general mobilization will begin in December or January, ISW said, adding that “it is evident that Russian authorities never fully halted mobilization efforts.”

Japan’s PM Calls for Continued Unity Against Russia (11 a.m.)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the international community must continue to work together to pressure Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, following a series of regional summits in Southeast Asia.

Read more: Japan’s Kishida Calls for International Unity Against Russia

Zelenskiy Says Russia Seeks Short Truce Merely to Regroup (10:20 a.m.)

Ukraine’s president said the Kremlin may seek a pause in its war on Ukraine only to regroup after Ukraine’s forces launched successful counter-offensives, pushing back on suggestions that Kyiv should return to the negotiating table.

“Russia is now looking for a short truce -- a respite to regain strength,” Volodymyr Zelenskiy said told an international security forum in Halifax, Canada, according to a transcript posted by his office on Saturday. “Someone may call this the war‘s end. But such a respite will only worsen the situation.”

“Any voiced ideas of our lands’ concessions or of our sovereignty cannot be called peace,” Zelenskiy said. “Immoral compromises will lead to new blood.”

Russian Finance Ministry Anticipates Fiscal Uncertainty, UK Says (10 a.m.)

Moscow’s declared “national defense” spending for 2023 is planned at 5 trillion rubles ($82 billion), a massive 40% increase from the preliminary budget announced in 2021, the UK defense ministry said.

Russia this week “conducted its largest ever debt issuance in a single day,” a key mechanism to sustain defense funding, the ministry said on Twitter.

Russia’s finance ministry appears to be “anticipating an increasingly uncertain fiscal environment over the next year,” the UK said.

Poland Won’t Invite Russia’s Lavrov to OSCE Meeting (9:30 a.m.)

Poland won’t expect Russia Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a summit of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, a foreign ministry spokesman told state news agency PAP. The gathering will be held Dec. 1-2 in Lodz, central Poland.

The stance will be officially announced to Russia in a diplomatic note, the spokesman said late on Friday. Earlier this week, Poland blocked entry of Russian officials for the OSCE’s parliamentary assembly due to take place in Warsaw Nov. 24-26.

Russia’s foreign ministry said the decision to refuse Lavrov’s participation was “unprecedented and provocative,” according to the state news agency Tass.

Putin ‘Losing’ War in Ukraine, Says UK’s Cleverly (8 a.m.)

Russian President Vladimir Putin is increasingly losing the war in Ukraine, almost nine months into his invasion of the neighboring state, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

“Despite using overwhelming and pitiless force, Putin is losing,” Cleverly told the IISS security conference in Manama, Bahrain, on Saturday. “Almost everywhere, Russian forces are in retreat and it is only a matter of time before Ukraine prevails.”

Russian troops earlier this month pulled out of Kherson, the only regional Moscow had occupied. Recapturing the city capped a series of Ukrainian territorial advances.

NATO Says Russian Jets Flew Close to Its Ships (12:10 a.m.)

Two Russian fighter planes “made an unsafe and unprofessional approach toward” NATO Allied Maritime Command warships in the Baltic Sea on Thursday morning, the command said in a Friday press release.

“The Russian pilots failed to respond to Allied forces’ standing query communications and overflew the force at an altitude of 300 feet and a distance of 80 yards,” according to the press release.

“The interaction increased the risk of miscalculations, mistakes, and accidents,” the Allied Maritime Command said.

Russia Hit Energy Hubs with 1,000 Missiles, Drones: Shmyhal (5:20 p.m.)

More than 1,000 Russian missiles and single-attack drones hit Ukraine’s energy facilities since the war’s start, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said during a government meeting.

All of country’s heating and hydroelectric plants, as well as key power sub-stations which help to transport electricity to consumers, have been attacked, some of them as many as eight times. “If shelling continue, the number and length of power cutoffs may increase,” Shmyhal said.

EU Aims for Next Aid Payment in Early January (5:15 p.m.)

The European Union should be able to begin providing Ukraine the first portion of a new €18 billion aid package starting in January if the approval process goes smoothly, the bloc’s vice president Valdis Dombrovskis told reporters in Kyiv. He said that he hopes member states and the parliament will approve it in early December, which would allow the money to be delivered “just in time for Ukraine’s pressing financing needs at the start of next year.”

Team From Ukraine Arrives to Examine Polish Blast Site (2 p.m.)

Ukrainian experts are on the site of the deadly explosion in Poland that the US and others say was the result of a Ukrainian air-defense missile trying to intercept an incoming Russian attack. Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, said on Twitter he was grateful for Poland’s cooperation.

On Thursday, Ukraine’s president appeared to soften his insistence that it was only a Russian missile that caused the blast in Poland this week.

G-7 Ministers Call for Bolstering Internal Security (1:30 p.m.)

Group of Seven nations will continue to strengthen their internal security due to the ongoing impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine, interior ministers said in a joint statement after meeting in Wiesbaden, Germany.

The ministers also said they would continue to discuss how to help address “horrific and despicable crimes committed by Russia and its proxies in the territory of Ukraine.” G-7 justice ministers are set to meet on Nov. 28-29 to discuss how to bolster cross-border probes of such crimes.

