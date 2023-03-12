(Bloomberg) --

Russian missiles and artillery have destroyed more than 152,000 residential buildings since the start of the invasion, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said in a televised interview.

The US and the European Union pledged to step up the enforcement of sanctions on Russia and further choke off supplies and technology for its military. “We’re making Russia pay for its atrocious war,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said during a meeting Friday with US President Joe Biden.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

Pentagon Puts Priority on Replacing Munitions in 2024 Budget

Sunak Visits US to Unveil Australian Nuclear-Sub Plan With Biden

EU Plans to Ask for Enhanced Trade Monitoring of Sanctioned Tech

Turkey Blocks Transit of Goods Sanctioned by EU, US to Russia

Putin Decree Puts Popular Route Out of Russia Assets on Hold

(All times CET)

Russia Says West Continues to Block Its Agriculture Exports (12:30 p.m.)

Russia reiterated ahead of Monday consultations with the UN in Geneva that the only part of the Black Sea Grain Initiative that has been effectively enforced is allowing Ukrainian exports, while its own agricultural shipments continue to be blocked by Kyiv’s allies, according to a statement on Foreign Ministry’s website.

The agreement, whose 120-day run ends on March 18, has enabled the shipment of 24 million tons of Ukrainian crops since it was negotiated last July.

Russia is aware of various statements regarding the possible extension of the grain deal, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in the statement, adding that there have been no talks on this yet, especially with Russia’s participation. Hulusi Akar, the defense minister of Turkey, which brokered the deal, said his government expects the grain deal will be extended.

Ukraine Wants Security Guarantees to Prevent Future Attacks (12 p.m.)

Ukraine doesn’t see a link between ongoing discussions about safety guarantees with the UK, Germany, France and the US and the start of possible peace talks with Russia, Vice Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna told the Journal du Dimanche in an interview. “It is possible that this is debated among allies, but there can’t be preconditions to these talks,” she told the French weekly newspaper.

At this stage, the country believes the guarantees would strengthen the nation’s defense capacities so that neither Russia nor any another country could attack Ukraine in the future, she said.

Moldova Detains 25 People Ahead of Protests (11:45 a.m.)

Moldova’s police detained about 25 people late Saturday who were allegedly preparing to cause unrest during a protest against the government planned by an opposition party on Sunday, police chief Viorel Cernauteanu said during a news conference. The people were allegedly coordinated from Russia, he added.

The tiny nation that borders Ukraine has been under rising pressure since Russia invaded its neighbor and its leaders have accused Moscow of trying to overthrow its pro-European government. Russia has denied any involvement in Moldova’s internal affairs.

Ukraine Logged Some 60,000 Crimes by Russian Troops: Minister (9 a.m.)

Ukraine has already registered 66,300 criminal proceedings of the alleged crimes committed by Russian troops from the start of full-scale invasion, according to Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko. “Most of the crimes are violations of the laws and rules of war,” he said in a televised interview.

Russia carried out more than 40,000 shelling attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure since February of last year, he said.

Two Civilians Killed in Attack on Kherson, Ukraine Says (8:30 a.m.)

At least two civilians killed and three injured in salvo attacks on Kherson over the past day, according to the Ukrainian military. Missiles strikes were launched on Zaporizhzhia, destroying a civilian building, though without casualties. “The threat of further missile strikes throughout the country remains quite high.” the General Staff said on its website.

Sunak to Meet Biden, Australian Premier to Discuss Sub Program (12 a.m.)

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is heading to the US on Sunday to meet President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as the three nations unveil the next phase of the AUKUS nuclear submarine program, a security partnership meant to counter China.

The UK is also planning an update to its 2021 Integrated Review of defense and security to set out its response to increased global volatility. The revision will address the grave risks from Vladimir Putin’s Russia alongside increasing aggression from Beijing.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.