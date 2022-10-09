(Bloomberg) --

Russian rocket strikes on apartment buildings and houses in Zaporizhzhia killed at least 17 people injured many more, Ukraine’s military and city officials said. The southeastern city, about 50 kilometers from the nuclear power plant of the same name, has been under repeated attack in recent weeks.

In its latest shakeup, Russia’s defense ministry named General Sergey Surovikin as commander of all its troops fighting in Ukraine, a week after Moscow’s forces withdrew from a key Donetsk town and faced losses on the southern front, and as the military prepares to integrate some 300,000 new conscripts.

The 19-kilometer Kerch Strait Bridge, a key link between annexed Crimea and the Russian mainland, was damaged in an explosion and fire that caused the partial collapse of the roadway. President Vladimir Putin has ordered an investigation into the incident, which one official called a “terrorist act.”

On the Ground

Ukraine’s General Staff reported almost 40 combat clashes with Russian forces on Saturday. The most tense situation was observed in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions in the southeast. At night, Russia struck residential buildings and civil infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia, with dozens dead or injured. The Ukrainian Aviation of the Defense Forces has made more than thirty strikes, focusing on Russian manpower, weapons, military equipment and anti-aircraft missile systems. Representatives of the Russian occupying authorities in Lukansk and in Nova Kakhovka in the vicinity of Kherson have reportedly taken their families to Crimea amid advance of the Ukrainian forces.

(All times CET)

Russian Strikes on Zaporizhizhia Kill at Least 17: AP (8 a.m.)

Moscow’s troops hit civilian targets in the city of Zaporizhzhia overnight, killing at least 17 people in apartment buildings, the Associated Press reported, citing a city council member.

In addition, at least five private homes were destroyed and dozens were damaged, he said.

Zaporizhzhia has been under heavy attack from Russian in recent weeks. Its part of one of four regions illegally annexed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia Says Train Crossed Crimea Bridge (6:55 p.m.)

A 15-car train crossed the damaged Kerch Strait bridge after the first stage of repair work, Russia’s Tass news agency reported. Cargo trains are crossing the bridge, with passenger trains to follow, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on his Telegram channel.

President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to strengthen bridge security with measures to be coordinated by the Federal Security Service, or FSB.

IAEA Plans Shuttle Diplomacy on Zaporizhzhia Plant (4:30 p.m.)

The head of the UN’s nuclear agency once again deplored “tremendously irresponsible” shelling around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, which has taken out the facility’s external power.

Rafael Mariano Grossi says he plans to travel “soon” to Russia and then back to Ukraine “to agree on a protection zone” around the plant, which Vladimir Putin seized last week by decree.

Annexation Authorities Plan to Move Kids, Elders From Kherson to Russia (3:10 p.m.)

Russia’s annexation authorities plan to temporarily move children, their parents,and elderly people from the Kherson region to Crimea, Rostov and Krasnodar in Russia, a top official said.

Kirill Stremousov, appointed by Russian President Vladimir Putin as head of the Kherson area, said the people would be “invited” to Russia for “several weeks” while the region undergoes a “cleansing of the perimeter.”

Russia’s Military Shake-Up a Week After Lyman Retreat (2:30 p.m.)

General Sergey Surovikin has been named the commander of Moscow’s forces in Ukraine, Russia’s defence ministry announced, according to Interfax.

The latest shake-up to the military’s top ranks comes a week after Kremlin troops retreated from the key town of Lyman in the Donetsk region.

Surovikin, 55, commanded the forces’ Southern branch earlier in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He was previously a commander-in-chief of Russia’s aerospace forces, commanded Russian forces in Syria, and had combat experience in Tajikistan and Chechnya. Surovikin was sanctioned by the European Union in February.

EU Condemns Russian Seizure of Nuclear Plant (2:20 p.m.)

The European Union condemns “in the strongest possible terms” Moscow’s decree on the seizure of the Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant, its foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

It was the first official EU statement since Putin’s move on Wednesday to take control of the nuclear facility, located in one of four areas of Ukraine seized in a Russian land grab.

The move is “illegal, and legally null and void,” Borrell said, demanding that Russia fully withdraw its military forces. The EU doesn’t recognize Russia’s illegal annexation of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Putin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian Entity (11:20 a.m.)

President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to transfer operations of the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project to Russia, a move that could lead to the final withdrawal of Exxon Mobil Corp. from the nation’s Far East.

A new Russian legal entity will take over the rights and responsibilities of the current investor consortium and the operator, Exxon Neftegas Limited, according to Friday’s notice.

