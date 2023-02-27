(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia signed agreements worth $400 million with Ukraine after the kingdom’s foreign minister made a surprise visit to Kyiv.

Sirens sounded across Ukraine for hours early this morning, signaling a drone attack from Russia. At least one person was killed, according to preliminary reports.

Vladimir Putin said NATO arms supplies to Ukraine make the alliance a “participant” in the conflict. It’s not a new thought, but one Russia’s president hasn’t followed through on, even as Western allies provide Kyiv with more sophisticated armaments.

Russia’s War in Ukraine: Key Events and How It’s Unfolding

On the Ground:

Sirens sounded in Ukraine shortly before midnight, signaling a Russian drone attack. Ukraine’s air force said it shot down 11 out of 14 Iranian-made single use drones. Russia attacked the western city of Khmelnytskyi, leaving at least one dead and four wounded, according to preliminary reports.

Ukraine Gets Support From Saudis (6:47 a.m.)

Prince Faisal bin Farhan was the highest-ranking Saudi official to visit Ukraine in 30 years. He met President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, his chief of staff Andriy Yermak, his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, and others.

The agreements stipulated how some $410 million in humanitarian aid the Saudi government authorized for Ukraine back in October will be spent, the prince told reporters.

Zelenskiy Dismisses Ukrainian Joint Forces Commander (0:54 a.m.)

President Zelenskiy dismissed Eduard Moskalyov from his post of Ukraine’s joint forces commander, according to a copy of the decree released by his office. No details were given.

Moskalyov was commander of the forces which have been engaged in defending the Donbas region, Reuters reported. He had been in the post since March of last year.

