(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed the military, political and humanitarian situation, as well as possibilities for further assistance, including reconstruction work and supplying more weapons.

Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded a guarantee from Ukraine on the safety of his nation’s vessels in the Black Sea grain corridor, while he also said that Gazprom PJSC had been allowed to inspect the blast site at the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that water and power supply had been fully restored in the Ukrainian capital after Monday’s missile attacks.

Russian forces maintain offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions of the Donetsk region, while continuing to transfer individual units to Belarus, according to the General Staff of Ukraine. The threat of missile strikes and the use of attack drones from Belarus remains, it said. Russian officials shifted their rhetoric about the risk of Ukrainian forces attacking the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam, which may allow faster evacuation from the area and provide informational cover for Russian withdrawals from the west bank of the Dnipro River, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

German, Ukrainian Leaders Urge Grain Deal Implementation (7:52 a.m.)

Scholz and Zelenskiy called for the implementation and extension of the grain agreement under the aegis of the UN not to be jeopardized in order to avoid further burdening the global food situation, according to the German government.

During the telephone call Scholz “firmly rejected accusations made by Russia that Ukraine was preparing to use a so-called dirty bomb.” He said the independent investigations initiated by Ukraine and the International Atomic Energy Agency would remove any doubts about this.

Kyiv Mayor Says Power, Water Supply Restored (7:29 a.m.)

Water and power supply has been fully restored in the Ukrainian capital after Monday’s missile attacks, according to Mayor Klitschko. However, there will still be power cuts because of shortages in the system, he said on Telegram.

Putin Demands Guarantee Against Attacks in Grain Corridor (10:30 p.m.)

Putin said Monday his country had not pulled out of the grain agreement as he demanded assurances from Ukraine on the safety of Russian vessels. Russia has accused Ukraine, without evidence, of using the so-called Black Sea corridor to attack its navy ships.

“Ukraine must guarantee, that there are no threats for civilian ships and Russian vessels,” Putin said at a press briefing in the Black Sea resort of Sochi. He said that drones had traveled partly through the corridor in assaults on the Russian fleet, calling the grain deal disruption a suspension.

The Russian leader also said that recent Russian strikes on Ukraine territory could have been more severe, and that he would wait for Ukraine to change its position and resume peace talks.

