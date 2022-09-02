(Bloomberg) -- Some of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s inspectors remained to study the state of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine after Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and other members left.

The Ukrainian state-run company that manages the plant said five of about a dozen inspectors in Grossi’s mission are expected to stay on until Saturday. Grossi said in a tweet that his agency is “here to stay and will maintain a continued presence.”

Russia and Ukraine traded blame on shelling in the nearby Energodar area, underscoring international concern about the risk of a nuclear disaster at the plant Russia seized in March. It’s the first time in the IAEA’s 65-year history that monitors crossed an active battlefront in order to carry out an inspection.

Key Developments

On the Ground

Ukraine continued artillery attacks on Russian reserves, control centers and transport inside occupied territories. An ammunition depot near an airfield in Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia was targeted, said Mayor Ivan Fedorov. Russian forces struck military and civilian targets in the east and south of Ukraine with artillery, missiles and aviation bombs. Four civilians were reported killed and 10 wounded in Donetsk region as of this morning.

(All times CET)

Zelenskiy Says Russia Did All It Could to Foil IAEA Mission (10:10 p.m.)

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the Russian occupiers of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are “trying to turn the really necessary IAEA mission into a fruitless tour of the station.”

“Russia did many cynical things to deceive” the inspectors, Zelenskiy said in his daily video statement, including allowing in “Russian propagandists” but not Ukrainian and international reporters. “It is bad that we so far have not heard calls from the IAEA” to demilitarize the territory of the station, he said.

But Grossi said his team of IAEA monitors collected important information during the visit and he had access to the “key things” he wanted to see, BBC Ukraine reported.

US Demands ‘Unfettered Access’ for IAEA at Nuclear Plant (7:48 p.m.)

The US is calling on Russia to let inspectors from the IAEA stay as long as needed to inspect the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

“It’s important that those inspectors are given unfettered access and allowed to do their job -- and to stay as long as they need to stay to be able to report back,” National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said in an interview on Bloomberg Television’s “Balance of Power.”

Kirby also said Russia is grappling with maintaining a sizable and motivated army, after suffering significant causalities in its six-month-long invasion.

