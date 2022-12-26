(Bloomberg) -- Three Russian soldiers died after a drone attack on a military air base in the south of the country, the state-run Tass news service reported, citing the Defense Ministry.

Russian forces shot down a Ukrainian drone approaching the Engels airfield in the Saratov region at about 1:35 a.m. on Monday, and the debris killed the servicemen on the ground, while failing to damage aircraft, Tass said. It was the second such attack this month on the base, where Russia houses strategic bombers.

“If Russians thought that war won’t touch them far behind the front lines, they were deeply wrong,” Ukraine’s air defense force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said on television, without commenting on whether his country was involved in the attack. Ukraine has avoided claiming credit for strikes carried out on Russian territory.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in televised comments on Sunday that his country will seek the removal of Russia’s veto-wielding position as one of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.

On the Ground

Russia conducted an airstrike and launched five missile attacks over the past day, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Facebook. The military reported shelling in areas including the Sumy and Kharkiv regions in the country’s northeast, as well as the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions to the south. Ukrainian forces repelled assaults near 16 settlements in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, according to the statement.

Ukraine has destroyed about 70 Iranian single-use drones from a second shipment of about 250 that Russia received, the air defense force’s Ihnat said. The initial shipment to Russia amounted to almost 400 such drones, he said.

(All times CET)

Russia Says Airbase Attacked by Drone (7:30 a.m.)

Russian forces shot down a drone approaching the Engels military airfield in the Saratov region, Tass reported. Three Russian soldiers were killed by the falling debris, while planes at the airfield weren’t damaged, the news service reported, citing the Defense Ministry. Civilian infrastructure wasn’t damaged, Saratov Governor Roman Busargin said in his Telegram channel.

Ukraine hasn’t publicly claimed responsibility for strikes on sensitive targets in Russia. Early this month, drones damaged some aircraft during attacks on Engels and a military base in the Ryazan region, hundreds of miles from the border between the two countries.

Ukraine to Seek Russia’s Removal From UNSC (7 a.m.)

Ukraine will officially question whether Russia is eligible for permanent membership on the UN Security Council on Monday, Kuleba said on television. “We have a very simple question: does Russia have the right to remain a permanent member of the UN Security Council and to stay in the United Nations at all? We have a convincing and well-reasoned answer - no,” Kuleba said on Sunday. Ukrainian authorities have called for Russia’s removal throughout the war. Russia is one of the five veto-wielding permanent members of the UNSC.

Lukashenko in Russia a Week After Putin’s Visit (1:30 p.m.)

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko arrived in St. Petersburg for a two-day summit of leaders of Commonwealth of Independent States members, which starts on Monday, according to his press service.

Lukashenko, who has allowed Russia to attack Ukraine from his country’s territory, received Vladimir Putin and other top officials in Minsk for talks last week.

The Belarusian strongman on Saturday visited the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center outside Moscow. Six female cosmonauts from Russia’s close ally are being considered for a Russian space mission.

