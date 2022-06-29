(Bloomberg) -- Finland and Sweden cleared a major hurdle for North Atlantic Treaty Organization membership after Turkey dropped opposition to their bids, all but ensuring the military alliance’s expansion on Russia’s doorstep.

For the first time, the leaders of Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand are attending a summit of the 30-member NATO, stoking fears in China that the US wants a similar military alliance in the Asia-Pacific that would pressure Beijing.

Group of Seven nations agreed to urgently assess plans to limit President Vladimir Putin’s energy revenue by curbing oil and gas prices, a day after a Russian missile strike on a shopping center in central Ukraine killed at least 20 people. The move comes as the price of Russia’s flagship Urals crude has appreciated relative to the international benchmark Brent.

Key Developments

NATO Expansion Moves Ahead With Finland, Sweden Agreement

NATO Finds Embrace in China’s Backyard, Stoking Xi’s Worst Fears

‘They Do Not Want Us,’ Ukraine Says of NATO as Leaders Meet

As G-7 Talks Price Caps, Russian Oil Gets More Expensive

Putin Visits ‘Friendly’ Central Asia on First Trip During War

On the Ground

Kremlin forces are pressing ahead with their goal of occupying all of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Ukrainian military spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said during a video briefing. The Russian military is closing in on Lysychansk, Kyiv’s last major foothold in the Luhansk region. Russian missiles continued to strike Ukrainian cities away from the front lines, keeping up a barrage that has intensified over the last several days amid a trip by President Joe Biden to Europe for G-7 and NATO summits. There were reports of civilian casualties in Kharkiv, Mykolayiv, Dnipro and other areas.

(All times CET)

NATO to Invite Sweden and Finland to Join in Madrid (8:47 a.m.)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters that the alliance would invite the two Nordic countries to join while leaders are still in the Spanish capital for the group’s summit.

Stoltenberg called the invitation “a historic decision,” with the alliance’s 30 members then due to ratify membership. “I expect that also to go rather quickly because allies are ready to make that ratification process happen as quickly as possible,” he said.

Zelenskiy Dismisses Russian Claims on Mall Strike (6:37 a.m.)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy dismissed Russian claims over a missile strike on a mall in Kremenchuk that left at least 20 people dead.

“Obviously there was an order to do this,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video statement. “They wanted to kill as many people as possible in a peaceful location.”

The Russian Defense Ministry said it carried out a strike on hangars storing Western arms and ammunition, which triggered the fire at the mall. The ministry didn’t provide evidence to back up its claims.

Zelenskiy Says Sanctions Will Work (12:09 a.m.)

Zelenskiy said in an interview with NBC News that sanctions against Russia will greatly impact the state but when that takes place is a matter of time.

He also repeated his calls for support from the outside world, saying his country’s forces were outnumbered 10-to-1 and need more weapons on the battlefield to hold out. “The war will end for sure with Ukraine winning,” he said.

NATO Deal on Finland, Sweden Closer (8:49 p.m.)

Turkey will support inviting Finland and Sweden into the NATO military alliance, with details to be hashed out at a summit that started in Madrid on Tuesday, Finland’s president and NATO’s secretary general said in a statement.

“I am delighted to conclude this stage on Finland’s road to NATO membership,” Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said. “I now look forward to fruitful conversations on Finland’s role in NATO with our future Allies here in Madrid.”

Ankara is satisfied with pledges from Finland and Sweden addressing its security concerns, including restrictions on Kurdish groups that Turkey considers terrorists, according to an official who asked not to be identified because the issue is confidential.

