(Bloomberg) -- Russian forces have gained momentum in their push to capture Ukraine’s Donbas region and hold the initiative 100 days since President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion, according to the UK Defense Ministry.

The European Union approved the bloc’s sixth sanctions package against Russia, including a partial ban on crude imports, while OPEC+ kept Russia at the cartel’s center even as it agreed to increase oil supplies over the summer.

The US added new entities based in Russia and Belarus to a list that restricts them from doing business with American firms, and introduced sanctions targeting yachts it says are linked to Putin and some of his wealthy supporters.

UK Says Luhansk Region Likely to Fall Within Two Weeks (8:05 a.m.)

Russia controls over 90% of Luhansk region and will likely take complete control of it in the next two weeks, the UK Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

“Following the failure of the initial plan, through false planning assumptions and poor tactical execution, Russia adapted its operational design to focus on the Donbas,” the ministry said.

Yacht of Second-Richest Russian in Turkey (5:21 a.m.)

After not broadcasting its location for almost two weeks, a $150 million luxury yacht linked to sanctioned Russian billionaire Leonid Mikhelson reappeared again -- transmitting it was headed to the Bahamas and Barcelona -- locations that would have put it at risk of seizure.

Turns out, its final destination is a safe haven sought after by many other vessels of tycoons facing sanctions: Turkey. After a nearly month-long journey that took it more than 7,000 miles (11,265 kilometers), the Pacific moored Thursday at the port of Marmaris in the country’s south.

Read more: Yacht of Second-Richest Russian Raced for Turkey’s Safe Waters

US Adds Russia, Belarus Entities to Restricted List (11:16 p.m.)

The US added 71 entities based in Russia and Belarus to a list that prohibits American firms from doing business with them without getting a government license. The action raised the number of parties on the so-called Entity List to 322.

The restrictions limit Russia’s ability “to obtain the items and technologies it needs to sustain its military aggression,” Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan Estevez said.

