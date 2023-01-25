(Bloomberg) -- Allies may supply dozens of tanks to Ukraine. The US is set to announce it will send M1 Abrams battle tanks, reversing a longstanding position as part of efforts to persuade Germany to provide tanks of its own.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is talking to allies about supplying Ukraine with Leopard battle tanks and could give the green light to ship them soon. Both announcements could come as early as later in the day.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he would consider an invitation extended by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to visit Ukraine, as Japan’s ruling party No. 2 publicly urged the premier to go ahead with the trip.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

US Set to Send Ukraine Its Abrams Battle Tank in Major Reversal

Agonizing Over Ukraine, Europe Risks Stumbling Into Another War

Germany Set to Allow Poland’s Re-Export of Tanks to Ukraine

Zelenskiy’s Call for Justice Triggers Shakeup in His Government

Sweden’s NATO Bid in Doubt After Erdogan Refuses Support

On the Ground

Ukrainian forces repelled attacks near eight settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions over the past day, the General Staff said on Facebook. Russian troops conducted offensive operations in the directions of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Novopavlivka, while being on the defensive on the Kupyansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes, according to the statement.

(All times CET)

Spain Joins Plan to Provide Leopard Tanks, El País Says (9:29 a.m.)

Spain will join moves by European nations to make Leopard tanks available to Ukraine, El País newspaper reported, without specifying how it got the information.

The government is currently weighing how the country can contribute to the program that a number of countries will support either by directly delivering tanks or through funding, the newspaper said.

Spain Joins Plan to Provide Ukraine With Leopard Tanks: El País

Japan’s Premier Faces Pressure to Visit Ukraine (9:28 a.m.)

Kishida told lawmakers Wednesday a decision would be based on the circumstances. Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi told parliament it would be desirable for Kishida to go ahead with the visit.

Kishida was invited by Zelenskiy when they spoke earlier this month. The premier has said he plans to strengthen coordination in support of Ukraine when Japan hosts the Group of Seven summit in May. But Japan and the US are the only two countries among the group whose leaders have not made the visit.

Japan PM Kishida Faces Pressure to Visit Ukraine Ahead of G-7

Ukrainian President Appoints New Deputy Chief of Staff (9:14 a.m.)

President Zelenskiy picked Oleksiy Kuleba, a former Kyiv region governor, as his new deputy head of stuff.

Kuleba replaces Kyrylo Tymoshenko, who quit a day earlier without giving a reason, as Zelenskiy dismissed at least 10 officials in a government shakeup following an outrcy over perceived excesses by civil servants amid the nation’s efforts to fight of Russia.

Zelenskiy Keeps Up Pressure on Tanks (11:40 p.m.)

As the US and Poland prepared to send battle tanks to Ukraine, Zelenskiy underscored how vital the armored weapons could be for success against the Russian invaders.

“A lot has been said about tanks,” the president said in his nightly video address Tuesday. “There are many efforts, words, promises. It is important however to see the reality. It is not about five, or ten, or fifteen tanks. More is needed. And we are doing everything every day to cover for this shortage.”

“I thank everyone who supports us in this, Zelenskiy added. “Discussions however have to be followed by decisions how to strengthen our defense.”

US Set to Send Ukraine Its Abrams Battle Tank in Major Reversal (7:15 p.m.)

The Biden administration is set to announce it will send M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine, people familiar with the matter said, reversing a longstanding position as part of efforts to persuade Germany to provide tanks of its own.

The people, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations, said the White House could make the announcement as early as Wednesday.

Sending the Abrams would mark a reversal for an administration that has insisted the tank doesn’t make sense for Ukraine because it requires a special type of fuel, is too heavy and requires too much maintenance and training. But Germany has been wary of providing its Leopard 2 battle tank unless allies do the same, and offering Abrams tanks is seen as the quickest way to ease Berlin’s concerns.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.