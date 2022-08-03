(Bloomberg) -- The US sanctioned a number of Russian billionaire tycoons as well as a former Olympic gymnast said to be close to President Vladimir Putin, while the first ship carrying grain from Ukraine under an agreement with Moscow arrived in Turkey.

Among those targeted by the latest US measures were Andrey Guryev, founder of chemical producer PhosAgro, and Andrey Melnichenko, co-founder of fertilizer producer EuroChem. Former gymnast Alina Kabaeva, head of a pro-Kremlin media group and a former lawmaker, was also blacklisted.

Ukraine has begun mandatory evacuation of its citizens from Donetsk following President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s call on civilians to leave the eastern region for their own safety.

On the Ground

The southern port of Mykolaiv and the city of Kharkiv in the northeast were shelled again overnight, local authorities said. In the Donetsk region, Russian forces are concentrating attacks toward Bakhmut to the north of the regional capital, Ukraine’s general staff reported. Russian forces launched two assaults in the northern Kherson region and are continuing to redeploy troops to the south, according to the latest assessment from the Institute for the Study of War.

CME Considering New Wheat Futures (8 a.m.)

CME Group Inc. is considering new wheat futures as traders shy away from the existing Black Sea contract due to Russia’s invasion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Chicago-based bourse, one of the world’s largest derivative exchanges, has been consulting with traders and brokers on starting a contract for Romanian wheat, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. No final decision has been made and talks may not result in a new product, they said.

