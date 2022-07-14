(Bloomberg) -- A US Treasury official and Ukraine’s finance minister discussed the plan to put a price cap on Russian oil being explored by several of the world’s leading economies, which is aimed at preventing another global price spike and limiting the Kremlin’s ability to finance its war.

The United Nations secretary-general cited progress after talks with Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul on ways to resume grain exports from Black Sea ports blocked by Russian troops in the effort to ease pressure on global food markets. Shares of Ukrainian agriculture producers rose on the news.

Key Developments

Russia-Ukraine War Damps Outlook as G-20 Finance Chiefs Meet

Ukraine’s Grain Talks With Russia Take Initial Step Forward

EU Says Sanctioned Russian Goods Can Transit Bloc Via Train

Traders Get War Crimes Warning Over Looted Ukrainian Commodities

Ukraine’s At-Risk Farms to Get Endangered Seeds From Crops in US

On the Ground

Ukrainian rescue workers have concluded search and rescue efforts from the weekend missile strike on a five-story apartment block in Chasiv Yar, deputy head of presidential staff Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram. The final death toll in the bombing, near Kramatorsk in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, was 48 including one child, with nine survivors pulled from the wreckage. Russian forces continued shelling the Slovyansk area, according to Ukraine General Staff statement. Russia also struck the Dnipro region further west overnight, the regional governor, Valentyn Reznichenko, said on his Telegram account.

(All times CET)

Kernel, Astarta Jump on Signs of Progress in Grain Exports Talks (10:32 a.m.)

Shares in Ukrainian agriculture producers Kernel Holding and Astarta soared for the third day, as traders were encouraged by signals of progress in negotiations over unblocking grain exports by Russia. Kernel jumped 15% in Warsaw to 27.30 zloty per share to the highest since June 9. Astarta rose 12% to 27 zloty per share, the highest since June 7.

War Damps Prospects as G-20 Finance Chiefs Meet (6:32 a.m.)

An impasse on how to characterize the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion is hanging over prospects for an agreement on it and related issues as finance chiefs gather for the Group of 20 meetings in Bali.

Disagreements on the causes and ways to alleviate supply-chain and inflation crises stemming from the war are set to complicate efforts to settle on a communique at the end of the gathering on Saturday, according to people familiar with the matter.

Adeyemo, Ukraine’s Marchenko Discuss Price Cap (3:26 a.m.)

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo and Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko discussed progress made toward implementing a price cap on Russian oil, according to a White House readout.

The price cap would restrict revenue for Russia’s military while dampening the impact of the war on global oil and energy prices. The aim is an arrangement to ban, by the end of this year, the insurance and transport services needed to ship Russian crude and petroleum products unless the oil is purchased below an agreed price.

Ukraine Shows Taiwan ‘Asymmetric’ Weapons Work (11:31 p.m.)

Jessica Lewis, US assistant secretary of state for political-military affairs, said Ukraine’s use of US-provided Javelin anti-tank systems and Stinger anti-aircraft weapons -- considered asymmetric because they can help a smaller force battle a stronger opponent -- hold lessons for the defense of Taiwan, which China has threatened with invasion.

“One of the things that everyone is thinking about when it comes to Taiwan, and I think a lesson learned from this war, is that asymmetric works,” she said at a Center for International and Strategic Studies event on US security assistance to Ukraine.

