Ukraine Latest: US Says Ceding Land Is Matter for Kyiv to Decide

(Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it’s up to Ukraine to make any decisions about territorial concessions, adding the US and allies are working to make sure Kyiv receives the help it needs to have a strong hand on the battlefield.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the war may stagnate if deliveries of advanced weapons from Ukraine’s allies don’t speed up, reiterating fighting will end only when all invading troops leave the country.

Russia continued its assault on Sievierodonetsk, shelling the city and surrounding villages as it pushes to capture the Ukrainian government’s last major foothold in the eastern region of Luhansk. The regional governor said Russian troops now control 80% of the city.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

Ragtag Hackers Wage Ad Hoc Cyberwar on Putin’s Supply Lines

Russia Turns to Old Tanks as It Burns Through Weapons in Ukraine

Ukraine Grain Exporters Carve Out New Route Via Baltic Sea

Ukraine’s Farm Industry Has Lost $4.3 Billion From War Damage

(All times CET)

Blinken Says Zelenskiy Makes Call on Territory (2:15 a.m.)

When asked about territorial concessions in an interview with PBS NewsHour, Blinken said those decisions would be made by Ukraine’s democratically-elected government, including Zelenskiy. “Ukraine’s future is up to the Ukrainians,” he said.

Blinken added the US is working with its allies and partners to deliver assistance to Ukraine in its fight against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces.

“There are significant casualties on both sides. It’s horrific and it’s the result of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine,” the secretary of state said. “We are determined that Ukraine gets what it needs to deal with this aggression and ultimately to have a strong hand at any negotiating table that emerges.”

China Passes Over Russia Defender Diplomat (2:13 a.m.)

China transferred one of its most high-profile diplomats -- and senior Russia experts -- to a state media regulator, fanning speculation Beijing’s tensions with the West will influence who becomes the next foreign minister.

Former Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng, 59, who has stood in for Foreign Minister Wang Yi in recent months, has been made deputy director of the National Radio and Television Administration, according to a government statement. The lateral move out of the Foreign Ministry likely removes the Russian-speaking Le from the running to replace Wang, 68, one of China’s most visible officials globally.

Read more: China Moves Russia Defender Out of Line for Foreign Minister Job

Kostin Sees Ruble at 70-75 to US Dollar (1:23 a.m.)

Russia’s VTB CEO Andrey Kostin expects markets to price the ruble at 70 to 75 to the US dollar by the end of the year with a restoration of imports, Kommersant reported, citing an interview. Some companies had to freeze many large-scale projects because they can’t import equipment blocked by sanctions, which led to building up of excessive amount of foreign currency.

“The main task is to restore imports,” Kostin told the newspaper. He also expects that the Russian banking sector will return “to positive results” next year, according to his interview.

US Open to Let Russians Compete Under Neutral Flag (8:04 p.m.)

The United States Tennis Association will let Russian and Belarusian athletes compete in this year’s US Open under a neutral flag.

“Based on our own circumstances, the USTA will allow all eligible players, regardless of nationality, to compete at the 2022 US Open,” organizers said in a statement, adding that they continue to condemn the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia Says Critic Navalny Sent to Maximum Security Prison (7:45 p.m.)

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has been transferred to a maximum-security prison in Melekhovo in the Vladimir region east of Moscow, Tass reported, citing comments from an official.

Navalny, who has criticized Russia’s war in Ukraine, lost his appeal last month against a new nine-year prison sentence, a move his supporters say is aimed at further isolating President Vladimir Putin’s top critic. Navalny’s spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, said on Twitter that his whereabouts had not been confirmed.

Ukraine Agriculture Has Lost $4.3 Billion From War (7:10 p.m.)

Ukraine has suffered $4.3 billion in damage to farmland, machinery and livestock as a result of Russia’s invasion, according to the Kyiv School of Economics.

About half of the “already immense” destruction from the war comes from pollution caused by land mines and unharvested crops, according to a report by authors Roman Neyter, Hryhorii Stolnikovych, and Oleg Nivievskyi. Almost a quarter of the total -- $926 million -- accounts for damage done to farm machinery due to military activity and occupation, they write.

Read the full story here.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.