(Bloomberg) -- The US will provide Ukraine with advanced rocket systems and other weaponry to help it fight invading forces, President Joe Biden said in a New York Times essay, adding he’s not seeking a war between NATO and Russia.

Russia’s military said it’s holding drills that involve nuclear-capable missiles but gave no indication if a test launch is imminent. European Union leaders wrapped up a two-day summit after agreeing to pursue a ban on Russian oil imports. Kremlin-led forces closed in on full control of Ukraine’s eastern region of Luhansk.

Russia said Saudi Arabia hailed their oil-market cooperation in the OPEC+ alliance as Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited the kingdom for talks with Gulf officials.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

Russia’s $285 Billion Oil and Gas Bonanza Is Funding Putin’s War

Russian Yachts and Money Are Going Where US Influence Has Waned

Biden Says US Will Provide Advanced Rocket Systems to Ukraine

Grain Futures Plummet With Ukraine Export Prospects in Focus

EU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s War

Europe’s Move Against Putin’s Oil May Be Its Last for a While

Russia’s Lavrov Hails OPEC+ Cooperation on Visit to Saudi Arabia (8:09 a.m.)

Russia said Saudi Arabia hailed their oil-market cooperation in the OPEC+ alliance as Foreign Minister Lavrov visited the kingdom for talks with Gulf officials.

The trip comes as Moscow faces growing pressure from the US and its allies over its invasion of Ukraine. Oil-exporting Gulf nations have maintained ties with Moscow and haven’t joined in the sanctions imposed by the US and its allies.

Lavrov and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, “praised the level of cooperation in the OPEC+ format,” the Foreign Ministry in Moscow said in a statement. “They noted the stabilizing effect that tight coordination between Russia and Saudi Arabia in this strategically important area has on the global hydrocarbon market.”

Danes Vote on Joining EU’s Defense Pact (6:01 a.m)

Danes will vote Wednesday on joining the European Union’s defense pact as the country is pushed closer to the bloc by Russia’s war.

Most polls suggest the Nordic nation, which has traditionally shunned deeper integration with the EU, is set to approve ending an opt-out that has excluded it from the bloc’s defense partnership since 1993. The referendum coincides with Russia cutting natural gas supply to Denmark on the same day.

Read more: Danes Vote on Joining EU’s Defense Pact, Daunted by Russia’s War

Russia Holds Drills With Ballistic Missiles (4:53 a.m.)

Russia’s strategic rocket forces are holding drills with Yars ballistic missiles on mobile launchers in the Ivanovo region to the northeast of Moscow, Interfax reported, citing the Defense Ministry. The RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile can carry up to three nuclear warheads and has a range of about 10,500 kilometers (6,500 miles), according to the Center for Strategic & International Studies Missile Threat project.

In April, Russia said it test-fired a new ICBM, in a move Putin indicated at the time would give the US and its allies something to think about. The Russian leader has warned that any intervention by other countries in the conflict would trigger “consequences you have never seen.”

Read more: Russia Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable ICBM in Warning to U.S. Allies

Oil Edges Higher as Investors Assess OPEC+ (4:42 a.m)

Oil rose above $115 a barrel as investors assessed the future of OPEC+ unity, with ministers from the group preparing for a routine meeting Thursday to discuss its supply policy for July.

West Texas Intermediate closed lower on Tuesday after the Wall Street Journal reported that OPEC members are exploring the idea of suspending Russia from its oil-production deal. Financial sanctions are undercutting Moscow’s ability to pump more.

Biden Says US to Give More Advanced Rocket Systems (1:40 a.m.)

In his guest essay for the New York Times titled “What America Will and Will Not Do in Ukraine,” Biden said that along with the rockets, the US will keep a supply flowing of advanced weaponry including Javelin anti-tank missiles, Stinger antiaircraft missiles, powerful artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles.

“America’s goal is straightforward: We want to see a democratic, independent, sovereign and prosperous Ukraine with the means to deter and defend itself against further aggression,” Biden wrote. The package of weapons includes missiles that will allow Ukraine to strike locations as far as 80 kilometers away, a senior US official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

Biden added that while he disagrees with Putin and is outraged by his actions, “the United States will not try to bring about his ouster in Moscow.”

Read more: Biden Says US Will Provide Advanced Rocket Systems to Ukraine

Grain Futures Plummet (11:37 p.m.)

The improved prospects for world supplies sent most-active Chicago wheat futures down as much as 6.1% to their daily price limit of $10.875 a bushel, settling the day at the lowest level since May 4. The July contract tied to hard red winter wheat also fell by the exchange limit.

Grains have traded at near-record levels since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended supply routes, adding to rampant inflation of food and livestock feed.

Russia Cut off Communication in Occupied Kherson (9:10 p.m.)

Russia cut off mobile, internet and landline service in Ukraine’s southern region of Kherson, according to the Ukrainian state communications company.

Ukrainian providers started to record interruptions beginning on Monday, and then a total cut-off of services in Kherson region, which has been under Russian occupation after Moscow invaded the country in February.

Kyiv says it is impossible to restore communication in the Kherson region because Russia controls the equipment. Russia has said it will connect occupied regions to its networks.

Germany, Greece Reach Deal on Heavy Weapons (8:01 p.m.)

Germany and Greece agreed to send more heavy military equipment to Ukraine, as Berlin draws criticism from Kyiv for reluctance to provide weapons including tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.

Berlin is working with several eastern European countries, including the Czech Republic, on tank rotation deals under which those states send Soviet-era military equipment to Ukraine. Germany then pays in turn for the delivery of modern tanks from German defense companies to those countries.

EU Leaders Debate Whether It’s Worth Calling Putin (5:20 p.m.)

EU leaders discussed whether it was worth reaching out to Putin by phone following a debate over whether the calls undermine efforts to isolate the Russian president versus those who say contact is needed to find peace, the Czech prime minister said.

Speaking after the two-day summit in Brussels, Czech Premier Petr Fiala said some EU leaders argued that no one should call Putin, while others said they felt it was important to know what he is seeking as an avenue to help end Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Russia Cuts Gas Shipments to Denmark Ahead of EU Defense Vote (5:08 p.m.)

Russia will halt gas shipments to Denmark just as the Nordic country holds a referendum on joining the EU’s defense pact. Orsted A/S, Denmark’s biggest utility, said deliveries would halt on Wednesday, following an announcement Monday that the company had no intention to comply with new ruble payment terms imposed earlier this year by Gazprom PJSC and Putin.

Danes are voting on Wednesday on the EU military pact, a referendum the government has called in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Polls suggest the Nordic nation, which has traditionally shunned deeper integration with the EU, will join and thereby move closer to the bloc.

Russia Cuts Gas Shipments to Denmark Ahead of EU Defense Vote

Macron Says EU Embargo on Russian Gas Mustn’t Be Ruled Out (4:11 p.m.)

The French leader said an EU ban on Russian gas imports -- a far more ambitious endeavor than an oil embargo -- must not be ruled out. Europe needs to “maintain its credibility” in dealing with Moscow, since nobody knows how the war will evolve.

Macron said strategic ambiguity is useful. He also said he will keep talking to Putin “on a regular basis” to keep diplomatic efforts alive, and that he speaks to the Russian leader at the request of Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Russia Has Pumped More Oil in May as Producers Reroute Exports (4:06 p.m.)

Russia’s crude oil and condensate output has risen in May following two months of declines as the country’s producers found new markets for their cargoes.

The nation pumped an average of 1.39 million tons a day in the first 30 days of May, according to data from the Energy Ministry’s CDU-TEK unit seen by Bloomberg News. That equates to 10.188 million barrels a day, up 1.4% on April, Bloomberg calculations show.

Russia Has Pumped More Oil in May as Producers Reroute Exports

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.