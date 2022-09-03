(Bloomberg) --

Russia's Gazprom PJSC said its key gas pipeline to Europe won't reopen as planned, moving the region a step closer to blackouts, rationing and a severe recession. The announcement came hours after the Group of Seven said it plans to implement a price cap for global purchases of Russian oil.

The White House is expected to ask Congress for almost $12 billion in additional aid for Ukraine in the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1. Separately, the European Union is preparing to unveil a new $5 billion package of aid for Ukraine, possibly next week.

The head of the UN’s nuclear agency said Russian and Ukrainian engineers at the Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant have struck a fragile working relationship to keep reactors operational. Rafael Mariano Grossi returned to Vienna late Friday after visiting the facility. The International Atomic Energy Agency has stationed two permanent monitors at the plant, he said.

Key Developments

Gazprom Won't Reopen Gas Pipeline in Energy Shock to Europe

Yellen’s Win on Russia Oil Price-Cap Faces Risky Road

Netherlands Expects to Reach 80% Gas Storage Target Next Week

White House to Seek $11.7 Billion in Additional Ukraine Aid

Russia Wheat Shipments Falter While Ukraine Ramps Up Exports

On the Ground

Well into the seventh month of Russia’s invasion, the front remained largely static overnight, with Russian forces shelling positions along the line of contact, the Ukrainian army’s General Staff said on Facebook. Russia conducted more than 20 airstrikes, and Ukraine’s airforce flew over 40 sorties during the day, it said. A Ukrainian offensive in the south that began Aug. 29 has limited objectives but has “likely achieved a degree of tactical surprise,” the UK Ministry of Defence said, “exploiting poor logistics, administration and leadership in the Russian armed forces.”

(All times CET)

Google Plans Ads to Counter Fake News on Refugees (8:30 a.m.)

Google is mounting an ad campaign to counter misinformation about Ukrainian refugees who fled the war. The company will run a series of 90-second videos in Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic that will seek to inform viewers about how to avoid being manipulated.

The spread of misinformation has become a major political issue in Europe, with watchdogs warning that Russian-affiliated sites and social media accounts are promoting false pro-Kremlin narratives.

Zelenskiy Says European Integration ‘Important Work’ (7 a.m.)

Ukraine’s president said a meeting Friday “devoted to the state’s further steps in European integration,” was “important work” for Kyiv.

“The movement of Ukraine to the European Union and the transformation within our country is one of the key elements of the long-term protection of the state, a guarantee of freedom for all Ukrainians,” Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. “I am sure that Ukraine will become a full member of the EU. At least let’s do everything for it.”

Ukraine in June was granted candidacy status for access to the EU by the European Council. The membership path is open ended and could take years.

White House to Seek $12 Billion in Additional Ukraine Aid (10 p.m.)

The White House will ask Congress to provide almost $12 billion in additional aid for Ukraine in the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1, as officials warn that earlier money is running out with the effort to combat Russia’s invasion well past the six-month mark.

The administration is seeking $11.7 billion in security and economic assistance for Ukraine in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, along with $2 billion aimed at helping to prevent domestic energy costs from going up as Russian President Vladimir Putin squeezes supplies.

IAEA’s Grossi Returns From Ukraine Nuclear Plant With Concerns (9:03 p.m.)

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi returned to Vienna late Friday after visiting the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

The IAEA has stationed two permanent monitors at Zaporizhzhia to collect real-time information that can be reported to Vienna, Grossi said. Attacks at Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant have increased since the beginning of July, with Ukraine and Russian officials blaming each other for the strikes.

“The physical integrity of the plant has been violated several times,” Grossi said, calling the attacks against the facility “unacceptable.” Russian and Ukrainian engineers at the station have struck a fragile working relationship to keep reactors operational, he said.

Gazprom Won’t Reopen Gas Pipeline in 11th Hour Blow to Europe (7:59 p.m.)

Russia’s Gazprom PJSC said its key gas pipeline to Europe won’t reopen as planned, moving the region a step closer to blackouts, rationing and a severe recession.

The pipeline was due to reopen on Saturday after maintenance. But in a last-minute statement late on Friday, the company said a technical issue had been found and the pipe can’t operate again until it’s fixed. The European Union said Gazprom was acting on “fallacious pretenses.”

It’s a massive blow to Europe, which is scrambling to cut its dependency on Russian gas before winter and has been waiting for Moscow’s next steps in the energy war. As the continent tries to implement measures to get through the winter, the indefinite closure of the pipeline is an escalation that threatens more economic turmoil.

Russia Ready to Ramp Up Grain Exports, Tass Reports (4:50 p.m.)

Russia is ready to export as much as 30 million tons of grain in the second half of 2022, Tass reported, citing the country’s agriculture ministry.

The estimate looks high given Russia’s shipments in July and August, which fell 22% from a year earlier to 6.3 million tons.

Russia is expected to harvest a record wheat crop of almost 95 million tons, according to the research firm SovEcon, but has been struggling to move grain out of the country.

Ukraine Says Nuclear Power Unit Back on Grid (4:05 p.m.)

Power unit No. 5 at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which was shut down on Thursday due to shelling in the surrounding area, is back on the grid, Ukraine’s Energoatom said on Telegram.

The unit was reconnected at 1:10 p.m. Kyiv time, and capacity is being added, the plant operator said.

Two power units are currently operating at the plant, producing energy for domestic needs. IAEA monitors who arrived Thursday to evaluate the facility continue to work, Energoatom said.

G-7 Backs Price-Cap Plan for Russian Oil

The Group of Seven industrialized countries said they plan to implement a price cap for global purchases of Russian oil, a measure the US hopes will ease energy market pressures and slash Moscow’s overall revenues.

The ministers said they plan to implement a price cap in line with the timing of European Union sanctions on Russian oil set to kick in on Dec. 5.

G-7 Backs Price-Cap Plan for Russian Oil to Limit Revenue

