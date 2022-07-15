(Bloomberg) -- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen confronted Russian officials at a gathering of global finance officials in Bali, Indonesia, saying they “should recognize that they are adding to the horrific consequences” of the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine.

Russian forces continued to hit civilian targets far from the front lines and with little apparent military significance. As rescue efforts wound down from a weekend strike in Chasiv Yar that killed at least 48, missiles hit the central Ukraine city of Vinnytsia on Thursday. At least 23 people were killed, including children.

European Union member states are set to agree on 500 million euros ($500 million) more in military aid to Ukraine when the bloc’s foreign ministers meet Monday, taking the total to 2.5 billion euros.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

EU Stalls on Ukraine Aid as Fears Spike of Gas Crisis at Home

Yellen Slams Russians as War Hangs Over G-20 Finance Meeting

Russia-Ukraine War Damps Outlook as G-20 Finance Chiefs Meet

Russia, Ukraine See Initial Step Forward in Grain-Export Talks

EU Set to Boost Ukraine Weapons Financing to 2.5 Billion Euros

Grain Fields Aflame Are the Latest Threat to Ukrainian Farmers

EU Mulls Lifting Sanctions on Some Russians Over Legal Concerns

On the Ground

Almost five months into the war, Moscow’s forces have repeatedly hit civilian targets in the past week. At least 23 people, including children, were reported dead and dozens are injured or unaccounted for after three missiles hit Vinnytsia, about 250 kilometers (155 miles) southwest of Kyiv, Governor Serhiy Borzov said. The Kalibr missiles were launched from the Black Sea; residential buildings and a medical center were among the structures destroyed. Russian forces continued shelling the Chernihiv and Sumy regions. The city of Kharkiv and the Dnipropetrovsk region in central Ukraine suffered missile attacks, Ukrainian officials said.

(All times CET)

Yellen Slams Russians at G-20 Meeting (3:25 a.m.)

Yellen, according to a Treasury official, called Russia “solely responsible” for negative economic spillovers that have driven up global commodity prices, fueling inflation around the world. She also offered words of assurance to Ukraine and called on the global community to increase and accelerate the delivery of aid to the embattled country.

Russia’s presence at the Group of 20 gathering of global finance officials, five months after its invasion of Ukraine, is expected to hamper the group’s ability to address a raft of pressing global topics, which also include mounting developing-country debt, a food security crisis and climate change.

Read more: Yellen Slams Russians as War Hangs Over G-20 Finance Meeting

UN Boss ‘Appalled’ by Civilian Toll in Vinnytsia (7:31 p.m.)

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres “is appalled by today’s missile attack against the city of Vinnytsia in central Ukraine,” his spokesman said in a statement. “The secretary-general condemns any attacks against civilians or civilian infrastructure and reiterates his call for accountability for such violations.”

EU Set to Boost Ukraine Weapons Financing Again (5:21 p.m.)

EU member states are set to agree on 500 million euros more in military aid to Ukraine when the bloc’s foreign ministers meet Monday, said people familiar with the matter.

That would bring the total arms financing to 2.5 billion euros. The bloc in recent months has agreed to several rounds of arms financing for Ukraine under the so-called European Peace Facility, which reimburses governments for military deliveries to Ukraine.

Read more: EU Set to Boost Ukraine Weapons Financing to 2.5 Billion Euros

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.