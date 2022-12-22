(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for more tanks, planes and cash to defend against Russia during an in-person speech to the joint houses of US Congress during his first foreign trip since Moscow invaded on Feb. 24.

US President Joe Biden promised to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes” after his administration confirmed almost $2 billion in military assistance and said it will deliver a Patriot missile battery to help Ukraine bolster its air defenses.

The meeting followed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s vow to eliminate spending limits and use as many resources a necessary to win his war in Ukraine. His defense minister also announced Moscow should expand its armed forces to 1.5 million troops from the current 1.15 million.

On the Ground

Ukrainian forces repelled assaults near 16 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Facebook. Russian troops launched six missile attacks and 15 airstrikes over the past day, hitting civilian facilities in Zaporizhzhia region among other targets, and carried out 64 artillery strikes.

60% of Kyiv’s Power Transformers Out of Service (7:29 a.m.)

Power outages in Kyiv remain the most difficult in Ukraine, the head of the local grid operator, Serhiy Kovalenko, said on Facebook. Almost two thirds of transformers aren’t working, and the city can’t get the electricity from the national grid, he wrote late Wednesday.

He said that situation may improve after damage is fixed, but it could deteriorate if the remaining 40% of transformers are hit.

Ukraine Aid Hung Up Over US Border Policy Dispute (6:18 a.m.)

Plans for US Congress to quickly advance a package of $45 billion in aid for Ukraine as part of a broader spending package hours after Zelenskiy’s historic address were scuttled late Wednesday over a dispute about US border security.

The Senate had been expected to vote on the assistance as part of a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package late in the evening. Those plans were delayed after Democrats rejected a proposal by Republican Senator Mike Lee for an amendment extending pandemic-era asylum restrictions, known as Title 42, on the southern border of the US.

Zelenskiy Insists to Congress That Aid Isn’t ‘Charity’

Zelenskiy pressed the US Congress for tanks, planes and other weapons to help repel Russia’s invasion, portraying the war as a battle of democracy against tyranny as he looked to win support from skeptical Republican lawmakers.

Zelenskiy told a joint meeting of the House and Senate that US support had been crucial so far and predicted that the year ahead would turn the tide in the war. He called for more sanctions and demanded Russians responsible for the war be brought to justice.

“Your support is crucial, not just to stand in such a fight, but to get to the turning point to win on the battlefield,” Zelenskiy said in his 27-minute speech. ‘Your money is not charity, it’s investment in global security.”

Biden Pledges Unwavering Support for Ukraine (12:45)

Biden promised Zelenskiy unwavering American support as Ukraine’s effort to repel Russia’s invasion nears its 11th month even as support from Republicans poised to take control of the House wanes.

“The American people are with you every step of the way, and we will stay with you. We will stay with you for as long as it takes,” Biden said at the White House on Wednesday during a joint press conference, as the Ukrainian president sought to firm up US support for Kyiv’s defense against Russia in his first trip outside his country since Moscow’s forces invaded.

Biden Reiterates Caution on Advanced Weapons (12:34)

Biden defended his reluctance to give Ukraine all of the advanced weaponry it wants to fight off Russia’s invasion, saying the provision of longer-range missiles and other sophisticated gear risks straining US alliances in Europe, including NATO.

“The idea that we would give Ukraine material that is fundamentally different than is already going there would have a prospect of breaking up NATO and breaking up the European Union, and the rest of the world,” Biden said at a White House news conference with Zelenskiy.

Biden Says Alliance Will Endure in 2023 (11:20 p.m.)

Biden, in a joint press conference with Zelenskiy at the White House said, “I’m not at all worried about holding the alliance together, NATO and the European Union. “

“I don’t see any reason to believe there’ll be any lessening of support,” he said in response to a question about the continuing support for Ukraine in the new year among US allies.

Biden also spoke of Russian attacks that have left many Ukrainians without electricity, heat or water. “We’re also working to hold Russia accountable, including efforts in Congress that will make it easier to seek justice for Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine,” he said.

