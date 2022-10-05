(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his forces were advancing in the south of the country, while he also thanked President Joe Biden for new HIMARS and another package of US support.

Russian natural gas supplies to Italy via Austria resumed after Gazprom PJSC said it had found a solution with Italian buyers to overcome regulatory changes in Austria at the end of September that had prevented the transit flows.

The Japanese government plans to reopen its embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday as it joins other major democracies in restoring diplomatic offices in the Ukrainian capital that had been halted by Russia’s invasion.

Key Developments

On the Ground

Ukrainian forces continued to make “substantial” gains in the north of the Kherson region on Tuesday, beginning to collapse sparsely-manned Russian lines in that area, the US-based Institute for the Study of War said. Ukrainian forces advanced in the eastern Kharkiv region west of Svatove, pushing past the Oskil River and increasingly threatening Russian positions in Luhansk region.

The town of Bila Tserkva, which is about 75 kilometers (47 miles) southwest of Kiev, was attacked by drones overnight, local authorities reported. Ukrainian forces also said they shot down six kamikaze drones in the south of the country.

(All times CET)

Russian Gas Flows to Italy Resume (9:58 a.m.)

European natural gas prices declined as much as 3% after Russia’s gas giant said flows of the fuel to Italy via Austria were resuming after a solution with Italian buyers was reached to overcome the regulatory changes in Austria at the end of last month that had prevented transit flows.

Italy’s Eni SpA confirmed the resumption of flows, while Austria’s regulator said a solution appeared to have been found.

Putin Signs Annexation Laws (9:40 a.m.)

President Vladimir Putin signed laws formally annexing four regions of eastern and southern Ukraine even as Russian troops don’t fully control any of them.

Putin also signed decrees naming separatist leaders of the self-declared Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics, and of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions as acting heads of Russian occupation authorities.

Poland in Nuclear Talks With US (8:42 a.m.)

Poland is in talks with the US about participating in a nuclear weapons sharing program to counter growing threats from Russia, President Andrzej Duda told the Gazeta Polska newspaper. NATO’s biggest eastern European member nation has been ramping up military spending following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but until now officials haven’t broached the topic of seeking nuclear weapons as a deterrent.

Zelenskiy Hails ‘Powerful’ Advance (7:39 a.m.)

The Ukrainian army is carrying out “a pretty fast and powerful advance” in the south of the country, President Zelenskiy said in his nightly address. Dozens of settlements in the Kherson, Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions have already been liberated this week.

Zelenskiy said he’d talked by phone to President Biden and thanked him for new HIMARS, as well as another package of support. He also held conversations with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni.

Japan to Reopen Embassy in Kyiv (5:03 a.m.)

Japan plans to reopen its embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday after seven months following measures to help protect the safety of staff, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Japan has been among the last major democracies to restart its embassy in the Ukrainian capital after shutting down its operations and moving diplomatic staff elsewhere at the start of the invasion.

Biden Signs Prohibition Against Russia and Belarus (4:30 a.m.)

Biden signed into law a prohibition that bars the US Treasury from engaging in transactions involving the exchange of dollars for Special Drawing Rights that are issued by the International Monetary Fund and held by Russia or Belarus, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday. The Special Drawing Rights assets supplement the official reserves of IMF nations.

The bill is part of an initiative by US lawmakers to expand restrictions on Russia through financial institutions that was proposed earlier this year.

Japan Expels Russian Diplomat in Tit-for-Tat Move (1:38 a.m.)

Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister Takeo Mori summoned Russian Ambassador Mikhail Galuzin and protested the treatment of an official at Japan’s Vladivostok consulate, who was detained, interrogated and expelled in what Japan said was a serious violation of the Vienna Convention.

In response, Japan declared an official at the Russian consulate in Sapporo “persona non grata” and demanded the official leave the country by Oct. 10.

Japan has demanded an apology from Russia for what it saw as the unjust detention of one of its diplomats in Vladivostok at the end of September, who Tokyo said was blindfolded and physically restrained after the Kremlin falsely accused him of spying. Russia expelled the Japanese diplomat, after accusing him of paying for sensitive information.

