(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ruled out any talks with Russia if captured troops who took part in the defense of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol are put on trial.

“This will become the line after which any negotiations are impossible,” Zelenskiy said late Sunday in his daily address. Russia-backed separatists in areas of Ukraine occupied by Kremlin forces have suggested a trial of captured Ukrainian fighters may happen soon, though this hasn’t been confirmed by officials in Moscow.

Zelenskiy has warned that Russia “may try to do something particularly nasty, particularly cruel” as Ukraine prepares to celebrate Independence Day on Wednesday, which also marks six months since the invasion.

Key Developments

On the Ground

Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine have likely exhausted the limited momentum they gained at the end of July, according to the latest report from the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War. “The Russian military has shown a continual inability to translate small tactical gains into operational successes, a failing that will likely prevent Russia from making significant territorial advances in the coming months barring major changes on the battlefield,” the report said. Fighting continued in the eastern Donetsk region near Bakhmut and around Kramatorsk, while several Russian attacks on the Slovyansk axis and near Avdiyivka were unsuccessful, Ukraine’s general staff reported.

(All times CET)

New Zealand Announces More Sanctions (7:30 a.m.)

New Zealand will sanction more officials installed by Russia in separatist regimes in occupied areas of Ukraine, according to a statement from Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta.

“The sanctions build on earlier measures targeting political and military figures in separatist administrations in breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk,” Mahuta said, adding that 48 officials and one entity are affected. Since passing its Russia Sanctions Act six months ago, New Zealand has targeted almost 900 individuals and entities, and has imposed punitive trade measures on the Kremlin.

German Minister Expects More Russian Gas Cuts (7 a.m.)

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck reiterated a call for energy savings, warning that Russia is likely to further reduce supplies of gas to Europe.

“We have a very critical winter right in front of us,” Habeck in interview with public broadcaster ZDF. “We must expect Putin to further reduce gas.”

Russian Diplomat Sees No Negotiated End to War (10:32 p.m.)

Russia doesn’t see a diplomatic solution to the war and expects a long battle, according to a senior Kremlin diplomat.

Gennady Gatilov, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, told the Financial Times that there would be no direct talks between Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart and said that a “politicized” UN has been ineffective as a mediator.

