(Bloomberg) -- The head of Ukraine’s military intelligence will replace Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, a lawmaker from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s party said as the head of state warned of a forthcoming attack.

Zelenskiy mentioned in his nightly video address Sunday the multiple reports that Russia “wants to do something symbolic in February,” and noted “increased pressure in various areas of the front line.”

Zelenskiy signed a decree imposing sanctions against Russia’s nuclear industry, including state company Rosatom, and said the penalties should bolster Ukraine’s calls for global restrictions on the sector. He asked parliament to extend martial law for another 90 days starting from Feb. 19, according to a draft decree on the parliament’s website.

On the Ground

Russian forces focused their main efforts on an offensive on the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Novopavlivka axes, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Facebook. Over the past day, Ukrainian troops repelled attacks near 14 settlements in the Donetsk region. The Russian military launched four missile strikes against civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv and the eastern town of Druzhkivka, and fired 56 salvos from multiple launch rocket systems, the General Staff said.

Belarusians Should Prepare for Possible Air Strikes, Opposition Leader Says (8:50 a.m.)

People in Belarus should work out a plan to cope with a possible major threat from air strikes, exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said in a statement on Telegram. Tsikhanouskaya advised residents of her home country to find places which can serve as bomb shelters, stockpile some food and medicine as well as have cash ready.

She didn’t specify what prompted her to make this warning. Russia used Belarusian territory as a launchpad for the large-scale invasion into neighboring Ukraine last year and has increased its air force presence there over the past months.

Zelenskiy Seeks to Extend Martial Law for Another 3 Months (8:20 a.m.)

Zelenskiy asked parliament to extend martial law for another 90 days starting from Feb. 19, according to a draft decree on the parliament’s website. He also sought to extend mobilization for 90 days, according to another draft decree on the parliament’s website.

Ukraine Sanctions Russian Nuclear Industry, Calls Other Countries to Follow (8:15 a.m.)

Zelenskiy signed a decree imposing sanctions against Russia’s nuclear industry, including state company Rosatom, and said the penalties should bolster Ukraine’s calls for global curbs on the sector.

“Russia is the only country in the world that allows its military to shell nuclear power plants and use NPPs as a cover for shelling,” Zelenskiy said in his regular nightly address on Sunday. The sanctions that target 200 entities include assets freezes and restrictions on trade operations.

Separately, Dmytro Orlov, the mayor of Enerhodar, a city near the Russia-seized Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, said that abductions of plant workers who refuse to sign contracts with Rosatom have become more frequent recently.

