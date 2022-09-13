(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron discussed Ukraine’s battlefield advances and further military aid in a phone call with Baltic leaders Kaja Kallas and Gitanas Nauseda.

Ukrainian forces have recaptured more than 6,000 square kilometers (2,300 square miles) in the east and south of the country so far this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

Separately, Armenia accused Azerbaijan of shelling its territory as Blinken appealed for an end to fighting that threatens to undermine a Russia-brokered cease-fire. The fighting is the latest flare-up in tensions between the two neighboring Caucasus states since thousands were killed in a 44-day war over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh that was halted in November 2020 when Russian President Vladimir Putin brokered a truce.

On the Ground

Fighting continued in the south, with Ukrainian forces trying to push back Russian troops along the entire front line and prevent their attempts to improve their tactical position, the Ukrainian military said. Russian forces searched for alternative ways to bring up weapons and equipment as Ukraine disrupted their supply lines, the Ukrainian military’s southern command said on Facebook. Ukraine’s General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near Bakhmut and several other settlements in the Donetsk region. Russian forces are failing to reinforce the new frontline after Ukrainian advances in the Kharkiv region and are actively fleeing the area or moving to other axes, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

Head of Russia’s Communists Calls ‘Special Operation’ a War (1 p.m.)

Gennady Zyuganov, the head of Russia’s second-biggest political party, said his country was at “war” in Ukraine, becoming the most senior politician to use that term for what the Kremlin refers to as a “special military operation.”

“Over the last two months, the special operation in Ukraine and Donbas turned into a war,” Zyuganov said in comments to journalists at the State Duma that were posted on the Communist party’s website. “Any war requires a response. Above all, it needs the maximum mobilization of forces and resources.”

Putin has so far refused to declare war, which would allow for a general mobilization but could lead to more popular opposition and would be a public recognition of the military setbacks Russia has faced.

Macron, Baltic Leaders Discuss More Military Support (12:30 p.m.)

Macron spoke to Estonian Prime Minister Kallas and Lithuanian President Nauseda about Ukraine’s military advances. Kallas, the Estonian prime minister, said in a readout of Tuesday’s phone call that the successes show that the Baltics and France have been on the right path in supporting Ukraine. She called for further weapons aid and said European Union visa restrictions on Russian nationals have been effective in putting pressure on Moscow.

The three leaders spoke about further military assistance to Ukraine, the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and potential steps for the EU to resolve the issue of high energy prices, according to a statement from Nauseda’s office.

Ukraine’s War Gains May Let Naftogas Offset Output Drop, CEO Says (12:25 p.m.)

Energy giant Naftogaz Ukrainy may extract a million cubic meters per day or more of natural gas in territories recaptured from Russia during the recent counteroffensive, chief executive officer Yuriy Vitrenko said in an online briefing. This may effectively allow the company to return to the pre-war output level after it dropped 2% this year following Russia’s invasion in February.

Russia Shows No Sign It’s Looking for an Exit, Latvia Says (12:05 p.m.)

Russia shows no sign it wants to end its invasion of Ukraine and lacks the troops and resources to win, meaning fighting should continue at the current level of intensity until the spring, Latvia’s intelligence service said in a report.

The West needs “strategic patience” in continuing to provide arms, training and money to support Ukraine, the intelligence service said. The service assigned a low probability to Putin being replaced, and to Belarus using its armed forces to invade Ukraine. Russia is expected to use covert support for pro-Russian political groups in western countries, cyber attacks and economic leverage to weaken solidarity with Ukraine.

Finland’s Marin Wants Tougher EU Sanctions on Russia (11 a.m.)

European Union countries should impose tougher sanctions on Russia, Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin told lawmakers in the European Parliament on Tuesday. Sanctions should impact the daily lives of ordinary Russians as “it is not right” that Russian tourists travel freely in Europe while the country’s soldiers kill civilians in Ukraine, Marin said.

Marin urged EU states to impose yet tougher visa restrictions on Russians, saying the suspension of a visa facilitation accord was “not a sufficient decision.” The Council of the EU has suspended the 2007 deal that eased the issuing of visas to Russian tourists, meaning higher fees, the need for more documents, an increased processing time, and more restrictive rules for multiple-entry visas.

Mines, Explosives Contaminate Broad Areas in Ten Regions, General Staff Says (9:15 a.m.)

Over 70,000 square kilometers of territory in ten Ukrainian regions are contaminated with mines and explosives, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army said on Facebook. The Kharkiv region, most of which was won back by Ukrainian forces this month, is “extremely” affected, more so than Kyiv and Sumy, the Interfax news wire reported citing Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky.

Kyiv has signed a cooperation memorandum with The HALO Trust, which helps countries clear landmines after conflicts, the Ministry of Reintegration said on its website Monday.

Ukraine Army Liberated 6,000 Square Kilometers: Zelenskiy (8:45 a.m.)

Ukrainian troops are continuing to push forward after liberating over 6,000 square kilometres in eastern and southern Ukraine this month, Zelenskiy said in a statement Monday night.

On Sunday and Monday the Russian army “struck the Ukrainian energy infrastructure” and “hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians found themselves in the dark -- without electricity,” Zelenskiy said. This is “a sign of desperation of those who invented this war” and a reaction to Russian defeat in the Kharkiv region, he said, adding that Russia is seeking to cut off Ukraine’s potential to export electricity to Europe. Zelenskiy called for more sanctions and more pressure on Russia.

Zelenskiy to Speak With IMF’s Georgieva on Sept. 13: Reuters (8:35 a.m.)

Zelenskiy will speak with the International Monetary Fund’s Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Tuesday, Reuters reported, citing two unidentified people familiar with the matter. The IMF’s executive board discussed Monday a plan to possibly provide Ukraine with 1.4 billion dollars in emergency aid through the fund’s Rapid Financing Instrument.

