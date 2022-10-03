(Bloomberg) -- Liberating settlements from Russian occupation, as seen in the past weeks, is a trend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

His comment comes after the strategic eastern town of Lyman in eastern Ukraine was “fully cleared,” he said in a brief video. The town is part of one of four regions Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed last week after referendums termed illegal by Ukraine and its allies.

Pope Francis appealed directly to Putin to “stop this spiral of violence and death” in Ukraine, his first public remarks referencing the Russian leader’s role in the conflict.

Key Developments

On the Ground

Ukrainian forces resumed a counteroffensive in the Kherson region and have secured positions in Zolota Balka and Khreshchenivka, the US-based Institute for the Study of War said. Ukrainian forces continued to win back settlements east and northeast of Lyman and have taken Torske in the Donetsk region. Infrastructure in the city of Zaporizhzhia was damaged by missile strikes Monday morning. Over the past day, Russia launched 11 missile and 10 air strikes and over 65 rocket attacks, attacking some 35 Ukrainian settlements, Ukraine’s General Staff said.

Trend Is to Free More Settlements, Zelenskiy Says (6:58 a.m.)

Last week, the focus of military reports was the list of settlements won back from the Russian army as part of Ukraine’s ongoing defense operation, President Zelenskiy said in video posted on Telegram late Sunday.

“This, you know, is the trend,” he said. “Recently, someone somewhere held pseudo-referendums, and when the Ukrainian flag is returned, no one remembers the Russian farce with some pieces of paper and some annexations.”

