(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine has downed 23 out of more than 30 Iranian Shahed drones launched by Russia in the past two days, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy who called them “metal monsters.” Ukrainian forces also shot down a Kh-59 cruise missile, two Ka-52 attack helicopters and another Su-25 fighter jet during the same period.

Russia has launched 4,500 missile strikes and carried out more than 8,000 air-raids on Ukraine since the beginning of its invasion in late February, Zelenskiy said in his regular nightly address to the nation. Russia and Iran deny transfer of the Shahed weapons.

Ukraine’s electricity-operator Ukrenergo is still struggling with power generation. The most recent attacks in central Ukraine will require consumers to cut power consumption, Ukrenergo wrote on its Telegram channel.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

Russia Export Windfall Finds Sanctions Haven in Yuan, Quasi-Bank

Russian Air Travel is Back, But Aircraft Lack Service, Parts

Biden Questions Putin Claim Russia Won’t Use Nuclear Weapons

Putin Plays Down Nuclear Threat in Ukraine as He Lambasts US

On the Ground

Russian forces struck Mykolaiv and several settlements in the Kharkiv region near the Ukrainian-Russian border overnight, local authorities said on Telegram. The Ukrainian army continued its counteroffensive in several areas, according to the General Staff. Citing Russian sources, the Institute for the Study of War reported that counteroffensive operations were conducted in the northeastern Kharkiv Region and along the Kreminna-Lysychansk line. It also noted limited ground assaults by Ukrainian forces in the Kherson region, where Russian forces are continuing to make defensive preparations along the east bank of the Dnipro River. Russian forces continued offensive operations toward Bakhmut and Avdiivka in the Donetsk Region, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army.

(All times CET)

Russia Says Ukraine Grain Ship Backlog Was ‘Artificially Created’ (11:15 a.m.)

Russia’s foreign ministry said a backlog of ships waiting to sail under Ukraine’s grain deal had been “artificially created in the port of Istanbul in order to put pressure on our experts, weaken controls and speed up the cargo inspection procedure.” Ukrainian President Zelenskiy last week accused Russia of deliberately slowing the pace of grain exports.

The foreign ministry said that vessels had been detained during the Black Sea safe-corridor deal, and some suspended due to non-compliance and smuggling attempts. A spokesperson for the grain initiative said no ships had been detained, but that the average waiting time between departure and clearance of outbound ships increased to 15 days in October.

Russian Air Travel is Back, But Aircraft Lack Service, Parts (10:20 a.m.)

Airbus SE said Russian airlines are flying more domestically than before the pandemic, raising concern that they’re doing so without the necessary maintenance requirements because import sanctions prevent the aircraft from receiving spare parts or software upgrades.

“We are worried about the conditions for maintenance as actually the planes are flying a lot,” Airbus Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury said on Friday as the manufacturer reported earnings. “Because of the sanctions, we cannot really monitor and support as we do with our customers in normal times.”

Russia Export Windfall Finds Sanctions Haven in Yuan, Quasi-Bank (10:15 a.m.)

A little-known unit of Russia’s main stock exchange has become a vital link to the global financial system as tens of billions of dollars and euros flood in from sales of oil and other commodities. The National Clearing Centre has seen its foreign-exchange holdings surge this year, according to people familiar with its operations.

A key link in the gas trade, it has so far avoided the US and European sanctions that have hit the central bank and Russia’s major lenders. Much of the money at NCC, which is held on behalf of Russian banks and their clients, is in yuan, shifted out of dollars and euros and other “unfriendly” currencies at the behest of the central bank, the people said.

Ukraine Continues to Limit Power in Kyiv, Ukrenergo Says (9:35 a.m.)

The Ukrainian national electricity grid operator Ukrenergo continued power cuts in Kyiv and the surrounding region, the company said on Facebook. Power supply is also limited in regions in the country’s center and north-east, including Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Poltava and Sumy which suffered the most infrastructure damage from Russian attacks this week.

Ukraine’s Economy Seen Growing Up To 1.9% Next Year In Worst-Case Scenario (9:15 a.m.)

Ukraine won’t see a full-fledged economic recovery until the second half of 2024 at the earliest, in a worst-case scenario based on high war-related risks persisting through mid-2024, according to the country’s central bank. The economy would grow by as much as 1.9% in 2023.

In that scenario, inflation will ease faster than expected next year due to reduced consumer demand and frozen utility tariffs, the central bank said in a report published on Thursday. In a more optimistic base-case scenario that envisages a reduction of military risks next year, the National Bank of Ukraine expects the economy to expand by 4% in 2023.

Chechen Leader Acknowledges Losses in Kherson Region (8:30 a.m.)

Ukrainian shelling killed 23 Chechen troops in the Kherson area and wounded 58, according to Ramzan Kadyrov, the Kremlin-backed leader of the Russian region.

The Telegram comment was an unusual Russian public admission of losses, which Kadyrov called “great” in the latest attack. The Chechen leader has provided thousands of troops to support the invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine Shot Down Most Single-Use Attack Drones in Past Two Days, Zelenskiy Says (8:05 a.m.)

Ukraine downed 23 out of more than 30 Iranian Shahed drones launched by Russia in past two days, according to President Zelenskiy.

“I thank the guardians of our sky. I am grateful to everyone who participated in the fund raising for the ‘catchers’ of such Shaheds,” Zelenskiy said. “Together, we will certainly clip the wings of all metal monsters, no matter how many of them and from where they fly in the direction of Ukraine.”

Russia has launched 4,500 missile strikes and carried out more than 8,000 air-raids on Ukraine since the beginning of its invasion in late February, Zelenskiy said in his regular nightly address to the nation.

Ukraine Still Struggling on Power Generation (8 a.m.)

Ukraine’s electricity-operator Ukrenergo is still struggling to keep the lights on nationwide, after Russian attacks continued to target infrastructure. Power generation trailed demand for a fifth consecutive day, according to the latest International Energy Agency data.

The most recent attacks in central Ukraine “have complicated the situation” and will require consumers to cut power consumption, Ukrenergo wrote late Thursday on its Telegram channel. “Ukraine’s energy system is currently wounded and cannot be overloaded,” the company said.

Biden Questions Putin Claim on Nuclear Weapons (6:31 a.m.)

Biden questioned whether Putin was sincere in saying he had no intention of using nuclear or chemical weapons in Ukraine. “If he has no intention, why’s he keep talking about it?” Biden said after he was asked if he believes Putin’s denials in an interview with NewsNation, a cable outlet, broadcast on Thursday.

“Why does he talk about the ability to use a tactical nuclear weapon?” Biden added. “He’s been very dangerous in how he’s approached this. He can end this all. Get out of Ukraine.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.