(Bloomberg) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Ukrainians that Russia “is preparing new strikes” in its effort to use cold winter weather as a weapon.

“As long as they have missiles, they will not calm down,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. “The week that is starting may be as difficult as the week that has passed.”

Ukraine’s grid operator said power generation is running at about 80% of demand, and that consumption restrictions will continue for now. Repairs are ongoing after the latest series of Russian missile strikes last week. Kyiv is opening additional warming centers for those without power after Zelenskiy criticized its mayor.

Russian troops continued shelling residential infrastructure and houses in the city of Kherson after they were forced to retreat following a Ukrainian counter-offensive, according to reports by the Ukrainian military. Electricity supply was restored for 17% of consumers there. Russian forces also struck areas around Bakhmut and Avdiyivka in the east, while focusing offensive efforts on the Lyman region of Donetsk, Ukraine’s General Staff reported.

Kyiv Mayor Warns of Power Outages Until Spring (9:15 a.m.)

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned that power outages could potentially continue until spring, even as energy providers aim to restore electricity as soon as possible, he said in an interview with RBC-Ukraine. Authorities are doing everything to prevent total blackouts in the Ukrainian capital in the event of future Russian attacks, but are bracing for different scenarios.

Klitschko reiterated that there would be no mass evacuation, though he did not rule out the need for some people to temporarily move from Kyiv to the suburbs, where they would be able to get access to heat and water.

Ukraine Warns Russian Missile Attacks Possible Early This Week (9:15 a.m.)

A Russian ship carrying eight Kalibr-type missiles is back on combat duty in the Black Sea after several days of absence, Ukrainian military spokeswoman Nataliya Humenyuk said on national television. There are also other missile carriers that can be ready to launch missiles within several hours. She added that stormy weather in the Black Sea will not likely prevent a possible launch.

