(Bloomberg) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy repeated calls for Ukrainians to brace themselves for a tough winter, telling the nation in his nightly address that Russia is weaponizing the cold.

The European Union is looking to impose restrictions on Russia’s drone sector as part of a new sanctions package it aims to approve next week. Poland and the Baltic countries pushed the bloc to strengthen measures as part of their demands to back a price cap on Russian oil. The cap and an EU ban on seaborne imports of Russian crude oil into the bloc came into force Monday.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there’s no sign Russian President Vladimir Putin is interested in “meaningful” talks.

On the Ground

Russian forces hit industrial and energy infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia with missiles overnight, Ukrinform reported, citing local authorities. Also, overnight, “powerful explosions” hit the city of Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine, mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said on Telegram. Ukrainian troops repelled attacks near 13 settlements in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions over the past day, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Facebook. According to its statement, Russia shelled more than 20 settlements along the right bank of the Dnipro River on the Kherson axis.

Kyiv Official Slams Macron’s Russia Stance (9:30 a.m.)

After a state visit to Washington, President Emmanuel Macron told French TV that Russia would need security guarantees as part of future negotiations to end the war, stoking fresh criticism in the Ukrainian capital.

In the coming weeks, allies need to help Ukraine resist, avoid nuclear escalation and prepare dialog, Macron said in the interview. “One of the essential points we must address — as President Putin has always said — is the fear that Nato comes right up to its doors, and the deployment of weapons that could threaten Russia,” he said. “That topic will be part of the topics for peace.”

Macron is constantly fighting the perception that he is soft on Putin -- especially in eastern Europe -- as he has sought to maintain dialog with the Russian president while supporting Ukraine.

EU Aims to Strengthen Measures Against Russia (9:00 a.m.)

In addition to sanctions on Russia’s drone sector, the EU is considering restrictions on other technologies and components used by Moscow for military purposes, as well as measures further targeting services, investments and Russia’s media and financial sectors.

The new package would also add about 180 individuals and entities to the bloc’s sanctions list, and the bloc aims to approve it before its leaders meet in Brussels next week.

Moscow has been using drones to attack Ukraine’s energy and civilian infrastructure in recent weeks.

Zelenskiy Urges Ukrainians to Stay Strong (8:10 a.m.)

“Russia still has missiles and an advantage in artillery. But we have something that the occupier does not have and will not have. We defend our home, and that gives us the strongest motivation possible,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly address. “We fight for freedom, and that always multiplies any force.”

No Sign Putin Wants Meaningful Talks, Blinken Says (6:30 p.m.)

Putin would have to be “interested in meaningful diplomacy” for talks on a Ukraine war settlement to make sense, said Blinken. “What we’ve seen at least recently is exactly the contrary,” he added.

Russia has mobilized more forces, illegally annexed large areas of Ukrainian territory, and is now “weaponizing winter” by attacking civilian infrastructure, Blinken said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday.

“Unless and until Putin demonstrates that he’s actually interested in meaningful diplomacy, it’s unlikely to go anywhere,” he said.

