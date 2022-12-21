Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy to Visit US With Plea for More Aid

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to travel to Washington to address Congress, his first trip outside his country since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.

US President Joe Biden will unveil nearly $2 billion in assistance and announce moves to deliver a Patriot missile battery to help Ukraine bolster its defenses this winter.

Iran’s shipments of drones to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine is transforming relations between Tehran and Moscow into a “full-fledged defense partnership,” the US State Department said.

Key Developments

Biden to Offer $2 Billion, Patriot Missiles as Zelenskiy Visits

Ukrainian Hackers Gather Data on Russian Soldiers, Minister Says

Putin’s War Made His Neighbors’ Currencies the Best in the World

Ukraine to Get Thousands More Starlink Antennas, Minister Says

Ukraine Gets IMF Nod for Non-Cash Program, Paving Way for Aid

On the Ground

Ukrainian forces repelled assaults near 25 settlements, including the eastern city of Bakhmut, over the past day, Ukraine’s General Staff reported. Russian troops launched five missile attacks and 16 airstrikes, as well as 61 multiple rocket launcher assaults, damaging civilian infrastructure in several cities, including Kherson, according to the statement.

(All times CET)

Xi Calls for Talks on Ukraine Crisis in Meeting With Medvedev (8:56 a.m.)

Chinese President Xi Jinping met Russia’s Dmitry Medvedev, chairman of the United Russia party, in Beijing, state-run CCTV reported.

On Ukraine, Xi said he hopes all sides can remain rational and begin talks. Medvedev said the situation is “very complicated,” but Russia is willing to solve the problem through talks.

Zelenskiy to Address US Congress In-Person (8:10 a.m.)

Zelenskiy will be leaving Ukraine at a critical stage in the war. His country has faced a barrage of Russian missile and drone attacks targeting Ukraine’s civilians and critical energy infrastructure in recent weeks, leading to power and water cuts.

The speech to Congress gives Zelenskiy the opportunity to personally appeal to US lawmakers to continue assistance for Ukraine even after Republicans, who have been more skeptical of Biden’s support for the country, take control of the House in January. Zelenskiy has pleaded for more advanced weapons systems to blunt Russian attacks and for additional energy and economic support as civilians brace for a brutal winter ahead.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that Zelenskiy’s visit to Washington will show “strong, bipartisan support for Ukraine.”

Ukrainian Hackers Gather Data on Russian Soldiers, Minister Says (8:00 a.m.)

Pro-Ukrainian hackers are gathering intelligence about Russian military personnel to help inform decision-making on the battlefield, according to Ukraine’s minister for digital transformation.

Members of Ukraine’s so-called IT Army, a volunteer band of computer specialists, is assembling a “Book of Executioners” to catalog Russian soldiers who kill and allegedly torture Ukrainians, Mykhailo Fedorov said in an interview with Bloomberg News in Kyiv.

Officials in Kyiv have previously told Bloomberg they’re documenting suspected Russian hacking incidents as part of a plan to prosecute Russian leaders in an international court.

