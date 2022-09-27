(Bloomberg) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the international community to step up pressure on Russia with sanctions and called for a decisive response to what he called “sham referenda” in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine.

Zelenskiy said in a tweet that he had a “productive talk” with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and discussed “further defense support” to help Ukraine’s armed forces maintain the momentum of its counteroffensive in the east of the country.

Earlier, a US State Department spokesman said that Edward Snowden, a former National Security Agency contractor who disclosed a spying program, could be conscripted into the Russian army after the Kremlin granted him citizenship.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

On the Ground

Russian forces hit Kryvyi Rih airport in the Ukraine’s central Dnipropetrovsk region with a missile, rendering it inoperable, local authorities said late Monday. Russian rockets also struck the city of Zaporizhzhia. Ukraine’s General Staff reported that the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remains tense, with staff reluctant to work with Russians and trying to flee occupied territories. In the south, Russia attacked the Odesa region with drones, all three of which were shot down by air-defense forces, while the city of Mykolaiv was heavily shelled overnight, local authorities said. Ukrainian forces continued to make advances north of Lyman and on the eastern bank of the Oskil River, according to the latest report by the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War.

All times CET:

Russian Traffic on Finnish Border Easing Further (8:45 a.m.)

Traffic on Finland’s eastern border remained busy on Monday, even as numbers of Russians crossing fell from a weekend peak, the Nordic country’s Border Guard said. Some 7,743 Russians entered via the land border, with about half that number returning to Russia.

Europe Ready for Winter Without Russian Gas: BNEF (8:30 a.m.)

Europe’s frenzied buying of liquefied natural gas means it’s likely to have enough of the power-generation fuel this winter to offset supplies from Russia, according to BloombergNEF.

The region may import almost 40% more LNG during the coming winter than the prior year, and it may increase purchases next summer by about 14% to rebuild lost inventories, BNEF said in a report. Along with demand destruction from higher energy prices, those shipments are enough to cover a complete halt in Russian pipeline flows from Oct. 1, it added.

Russia Expels Japanese Diplomat on Spying Charges (2:32 a.m.)

Russia expelled a Japanese consul in Vladivostok, accusing the diplomat of paying for sensitive information.

Tatsunori Motoki was given 48 hours to leave the country, the Foreign Ministry said, according to Tass. Earlier, the Federal Security Service said the envoy in the Far Eastern city had been caught collecting “restricted information” about Russia’s ties with an unspecified country in the region, as well as on the impact of sanctions on the local economy.

