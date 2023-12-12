(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine stands to receive the final €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) installment of European Union funding by the end of the year, a much-needed respite as longer-term financing from key allies stalls, according to officials familiar with the situation.

The money flow would help fill Kyiv’s coffers as it lobbies the EU and the US to release funding that’s become bogged down in political infighting. A bigger EU package worth €50 billion over the next four years is being held up by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as part of a broader budget dispute.

But for now, the European Commission will likely follow an endorsement made by the International Monetary Fund for a separate package this week, the officials said on condition of anonymity. Kyiv would then be able to tap the last tranche of an €18 billion package earmarked for 2023 later this month after fulfilling 20 benchmarks set by the bloc.

The uncertainty over funds from foreign donors poses a risk to Ukraine, which has warned that dried up financing could mean losing the war. EU leaders will meet this week in Brussels, where Orban has vowed to block support for Ukraine and called for the EU to reassess its strategy on Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is in Washington courting congressional Republicans who are blocking a $60 billion package proposed by President Joe Biden. That increases the urgency for the EU, from whom Kyiv expects about €18 billion next year.

Ukraine’s completion of the bloc’s 20 conditions — including measures to safeguard the judiciary and institutional independence in the country — marks progress for a nation at war, according to the people.

The EU funding program has been in place since January, with disbursements conditional on Ukraine’s progress on reforms.

The IMF approved the transfer of $900 million in aid to Ukraine on Monday after the Fund’s board concluded the second review of the conditions included in the four-year, $15.6 billion package approved in March.

Gavin Gray, the IMF’s Ukraine mission chief, praised Ukraine’s progress on anti-corruption reforms and the enactment of legislation to restore asset declarations.

