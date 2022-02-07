(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine is betting that foreign aid and improved tax collection during an economic rebound will help it weather the financial stress resulting from intensifying warnings of a potential Russian invasion.

The government expects the European Union to sign off on 1.2 billion euro ($1.4 billion) of unconditional loans this month as it also began talks with the U.S. Treasury on debt guarantees, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said in an interview.

Even as the situation remains “turbulent,” Ukraine was also able to boost state budget revenue in January better than expected, which Marchenko said can send a positive signal to investors after Ukraine struggled to tap debt markets, he added.

“It has helped us to create enough cushion to mitigate any risk we can envision,” Marchenko said. “We need positive signals to calm down markets, to show that we are strong enough, that we are able to repay our debts.”

Ukraine’s international reserves declined more than expected last month and the hryvnia also fell against the dollar as Ukraine’s NATO allies said Russia’s massing of more than 100,000 troops near its borders were a signal it may invade. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied such plans.

Ukraine has already received $100 million in support from Canada and continues talks with Germany, U.K. and other partners on bilateral aid packages, according to Marchenko. Along with expected aid from the International Monetary Fund, Ukraine may raise total $2.2 billion of support this year from international donor organizations.

“We are not alone, and this year I hope we can combat all possible situations,” Marchenko said.

