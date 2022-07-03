(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian troops have withdrawn from the eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk, the last urban holdout under Kyiv’s control in the embattled Luhansk region as Vladimir Putin’s troops come closer to their goal of capturing the province.

“In the face of Russian occupation troops’ multiple advantage in artillery, aviation, active basefire systems, ammunition and personnel, continuing the city’s defense would lead to fatal consequences,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook late Sunday.

The development comes to Vladimir Putin’s troops after weeks of heavy street battles, on the heels of the similarly difficult capture of neighboring Sievierodonetsk. Having failed to seize the capital Kyiv after its invasion in February, the Kremlin has narrowed its near-term goals to grabbing the heavily industrialized Donbas, made up of the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Russia abandoned its initial hopes for a quick victory following its Feb. 24 invasion and instead concentrated most efforts on forcing Ukrainians out of Donbas. At the same time it’s been trying to disrupt the flow of Western weapons and munitions by regularly launching missiles at targets across the country. In doing so it has also hit civilian objects, killing many Ukrainians.

Authorities in Kyiv briefly lost control over Lysychansk in 2014 when the coal-mining city was occupied by Russian-backed separatists later ousted by Ukrainian troops.

“Unfortunately, steel will and patriotism are not enough for success -- material and technical resources are needed”, the General Staff said as it reported about the decision to pull back from positions in Lysychansk.

