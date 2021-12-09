(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Ukraine will probably raise borrowing costs to ease the impact of persistently high energy prices and shore up the currency as the country prepares for the threat of a possible war with Russia.

While inflation is slowing following interest-rate hikes that brought the benchmark to 8.5% in October, the hryvnia has plunged against the dollar as investors fret over reports that Ukraine’s allies have provided intelligence suggesting Russia may be preparing to invade its former Soviet neighbor early next year.

Seven of the 11 economists polled by Bloomberg expect policy makers to raise the main rate by 50 basis points to 9% on Thursday. The other four expect it to remain unchanged. A report on November inflation will follow the rate announcement, which is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

“The key driver for the central bank in the decision is the inflation trajectory and its expectations,” said Oleksandr Pecherytsyn, chief economist at Credit Agricole Bank in Kyiv. “Of course they’ll bear in mind the escalation with Russia, but it is just one of the drivers that can affect inflation via the channel of possible hryvnia depreciation.”

The central bank made good on a pledge to hold rates stable at its last meeting in October saying that it expects price growth to have peaked that month.

But energy prices remain high in the crucial winter heating season. Despite a spike in new cases of Covid-19 and government-imposed social-distancing measures, consumers are spending, driving retail sales 5.7% higher on an annual basis.

There’s also no clear consensus on the central bank’s board over whether to leave borrowing costs unchanged or to raise them, according to the minutes that followed the October rate meeting.

And worry over a potential war has driven the hryvnia down 3.7% against the dollar since the start of November, preventing price growth from slowing further. But it’s just one of several factors weighing on the decision.

“While the effect of global energy prices on inflation is diminishing, consumer demand remains strong, and could prompt a further increase of borrowing costs,” said Yevhenia Akhtyrko, an analyst at Kyiv-based investment firm Concorde Capital.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.