(Bloomberg) -- The wife of Ukrainian military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, was poisoned, Radio Svoboda, the Ukrainian-language service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported Tuesday citing military intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov.

Marianna Budanova was poisoned with heavy metals and has been receiving medical treatment in a hospital, Yusov told Radio Svoboda, adding that her treatment will conclude soon.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.