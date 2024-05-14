(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s military intelligence chief said his forces managed to “stabilize” the fallout from Russia’s fresh incursion into the country’s northeast as they seek to halt the sudden advance of Kremlin troops.

The comments by Kyrylo Budanov on local television came hours after he told the New York Times that the military situation was “on the edge” in the region surrounding Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv. He joined officials including President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in seeking to reassure the public over the setback.

“The situation isn’t catastrophic as of now,” Budanov said in the follow-up interview. Russian forces that have poured over the northern border since Friday had been slowed after days of advances, he said, citing a “rapid trend toward stabilization” since late Monday.

The less downbeat description aligned more closely with officials close to Zelenskiy scrambling to project confidence as Vladimir Putin’s forces launch a large-scale offensive in the area for the first time since the first months of the war in 2022. The incursion, which Ukraine says involves five battalions — or as many as 2,000 troops, has achieved “tactical success,” Ukraine has said.

But Budanov said Ukrainian forces are preparing a counteroffensive in the area to repulse the advance north of Kharkiv. Zelenskiy commended his troops for holding their ground in a statement late Monday.

“Now we are getting more and more results, destroying the occupier’s infantry and machinery,” the president said on Telegram.

The military intelligence chief described Russia’s Kharkiv attack as an attempt to divert scarce resources from fighting along other parts of the front line, where Ukrainian troops have watched Russia seize back the initiative as they struggle with a shortage of ammunition and manpower in the third year of war.

Another aim is to sow “chaos and panic,” Budanov said. But the primary focus of combat is in eastern Ukraine, where Moscow’s forces are on the cusp of retaking strategically important areas in the Donetsk region. Kyiv’s troops “will cope” with the action in Kharkiv.

After Budanov told the New York Times that Russia’s military is expected to make an advance across the border into Sumy region, to the northwest of Kharkiv, he played down the threat in the television interview Tuesday. Moscow is stationing military units along the border near Sumy, though so far the situation isn’t favorable to a large-scale attack there, Budanov said.

