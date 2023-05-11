You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
May 11, 2023
Ukraine Needs More Time to Start Counteroffensive, BBC Reports
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine needs more time to launch its much-anticipated counteroffensive against Russian forces while it awaits the delivery of promised military aid, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the BBC in an interview.
Speaking at his headquarters in Kyiv, Zelenskiy described newly created combat brigades — some of which were trained by NATO countries — as ready. But he said the army still needed “some things” such as armored vehicles that were “arriving in batches,” according to the report.
Ukraine could go forward with what it has now and be successful, but it would lose a lot of people, which is unacceptable, he said in the interview.
“We still need a bit more time,” he said.
The front line has remained largely stable for months as Russia centered its efforts on trying to capture key towns in the eastern Donetsk region, most notably Bakhmut.
Ukraine on Wednesday reported a surprise advance there, claiming to have forced Russians to pull back as much as 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) in some areas near the city.
Earlier, Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Russian Wagner mercenary group, complained in a video address that a Russian regular army units fled in Bakhmut, exposing part of the front line.
