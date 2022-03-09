1h ago
Ukraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine is open to discussing Russia’s demand of neutrality as long as it’s given security guarantees, though it won’t surrender a “single inch” of territory, a top foreign policy aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.
“Surely, we are ready for a diplomatic solution,” Ihor Zhovkva, Zelenskiy’s deputy chief of staff, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Wednesday. Guarantees should come from Ukraine’s neighbors, he said, without specifying further.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
1:49
Shopify expands shipping tools for European businesses
-
7:01
Lululemon takes new step forward with women sneaker line debut
-
1:59
Transport Canada fines passengers on Sunwing party flight
-
5:38
We intend on playing a meaningful role in the U.S. market: Nuvei CEO
-
1:35
Amazon launches audio app combining music and live conversation
-
5:05
Keep your eye on long-term investment opportunities: Larry Berman