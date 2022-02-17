(Bloomberg) -- The Ukrainian parliament backed in final reading a bill to legalize cryptocurrencies, Mykhaylo Fedorov, Ukrainian minister of digital transformation, said in a statement.

Fedorov said the new law will help bring the sector out of the shadows. Crypto exchanges will be able to operate legally and assets in cryptocurrencies will be protected, he said.

Required changes to tax code and civil code are being prepared for a full-fledged market of virtual assets.

