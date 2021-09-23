Ukraine Passes Law on Oligarchs a Day After Official Was Shot At

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine passed legislation seeking to curb the influence of the country’s richest tycoons, a day after officials said the pushback by politicians was behind an assassination attempt on a presidential aide.

Parliament approved the so-called oligarch bill on Thursday as part of a push to clamp down on the corruption that’s dogged the eastern European nation since communism collapsed 30 years ago.

People subject to the law will be forced to disclose their assets, and will be barred from financing political parties, holding government posts and taking part in privatizations.

