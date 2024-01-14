(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine aims to leverage the annual gathering of political and business leaders in Davos this week to rekindle support and attention for its fight against Russia’s invasion.

Even before the official start of the World Economic Forum, a meeting of national security advisers on Sunday will attempt to build backing for Ukraine’s peace blueprint among countries from the Global South, many of which have been reluctant to support Kyiv since Russia’s invasion almost two years ago.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to attend part of the Alpine village gathering for bilateral meetings and a high-profile address, and the country will host roundtables with investors and CEOs, focused on post-war reconstruction and the use of frozen Russian assets.

The outreach comes as the approval of more than $100 billion in vital aid the war effort has stalled in Washington and Brussels, and after Ukraine’s months-long counteroffensive failed to deliver a battlefield breakthrough. Further distracting the global elite’s minds are the Israel-Hamas conflict and Iran-backed Houthi attacks in the Red Sea that have upended global trade, not to mention the potential reelection of Donald Trump later this year.

Amid multiplying global crises, Zelenskiy continues to portray Ukraine’s 10-point peace formula, first outlined in late 2022, as the basis for any talks with Russia.

Kyiv wants to hold a leaders’ summit on the blueprint early this year, but no date or location has been determined. Some nations believe a leader-level summit would be premature, while others want to immediately involve Russia in the process.

The goal of Sunday’s gathering is to “finalize the talks at the level of national security advisers,” the Swiss Foreign Ministry said. That’s as the US wants Ukraine to sharpen its plan for fighting back against Russia’s invasion - a subject expected to be raised with Zelenskiy in Davos. Russia’s invasion of its neighbor, Europe’s biggest conflict since World War Two, will enter its third year on Feb. 24.

The main condition of Zelenskiy’s peace formula is the full withdrawal of Russian troops, a demand the Kremlin has rejected. Ukraine has ruled out direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who’s denounced the previous meetings — in Denmark, Saudi Arabia and Malta - as illegitimate.

The Davos meeting will be co-chaired by Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to the Ukrainian president.

A smaller, secret meeting took place Dec. 16 between Ukraine, its Group of Seven allies and a group of Global South countries for a freer, more frank discussion, Bloomberg reported. That gathering, held in Riyadh, yielded no major progress as Ukraine and its G-7 allies resisted calls from Global South nations to engage directly with Russia.

