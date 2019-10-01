(Bloomberg) -- Talks to end the five-year conflict in eastern Ukraine produced the first major breakthrough since a lapsed 2015 peace accord, with an international summit also in the works to cement the progress.

Negotiators meeting Tuesday in the Belarusian capital of Minsk agreed on a schedule under which elections will be held in the breakaway regions and a new law will be passed granting them special status.

The plan was proposed by Frank-Walter Steinmeier when he was Germany’s foreign minister and is known as the Steinmeier formula.

The agreement marks a compromise on the part of Ukraine, whose new president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has sought better relations with Russia. Zelenksiy reiterated Tuesday that Ukraine wants a cease-fire, a withdrawal of Russian-backed fighters and control of its border back before holding elections.

Ukraine and Russia, one-time allies, have been at loggerheads since protesters in Kyiv ousted Kremlin-backed leader Viktor Yanukovych in 2014. Russia went on to annex Crimea and foment the conflict in Ukraine’s Donbas region, which has killed more than 13,000 people.

The hostilities have triggered U.S. and European Union sanctions against Russia, rekindling Cold War rivalries.

