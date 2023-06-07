Ukraine Plans to Open 10 New Embassies in Africa

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine is seeking to restore and strengthen its relations with Africa and will open 10 new embassies on the continent, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

Ukraine wants to build agricultural and military relations with Africa, Kuleba said on a conference call with African journalists on Wednesday.

Embassies will be opened in Rwanda and Mozambique and further announcements will be made, he said, adding that he plans further visits to Africa “this summer.”

Ukraine is seeking to counter a push by Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February last year, for influence in Africa.

