(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine plans to raise transit fees for Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline to eastern Europe next year due to Moscow’s attacks on the nation’s power supplies.

Ukrtransnafta JSC, the operator of Ukraine’s oil pipeline network, informed its Russian counterpart Transneft PJSC that “continued destruction of the Ukrainian energy infrastructure has led to a significant shortage of electricity, an increase in its costs, a shortage of fuel, spare parts,” according to a letter from the company seen by Bloomberg.

The cost of organizing safe work conditions for its personnel and protecting its facilities has also increased, according to the letter, which was signed by Volodymyr Tsependa, general director of the company Ukrtransnafta.

The company said it will raise tariffs for transporting crude toward Hungary and Slovakia by €2.10 per ton to €13.60 ($13.90) from Jan. 1. The fee was also hiked in April, bringing the total increase on an annualized basis to 51%.

Transneft didn’t immediately respond to a request for a comment. NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, the sole owner of Ukrtransnafta, declined to comment.

On Nov. 15, Russian crude flows to eastern Europe were halted for a day after a power station serving the pipeline in Ukraine was hit by artillery fire. That day, Russia launched around 100 rockets into Ukraine, according to the country’s air force in Kyiv.

