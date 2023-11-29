Nov 29, 2023
Ukraine Poll Shows 40% Back NATO Bid Without Occupied Regions
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A new poll in Ukraine showed that two fifths of respondents back joining NATO even if it means territories outside Kyiv’s control remain outside the alliance.
A total of 40% of those asked said they fully or rather supported the idea of Ukraine joining the bloc with only those territories currently under government control, according to the telephone survey of 1,000 people conducted by the Rating pollster on Nov. 22-23. Support for NATO accession slipped to 77% from 83% in July and is now at the same level as it was in March 2022, shortly after Russia started its invasion.
Still, 53% of respondents said they rather don’t support or don’t support at all the idea of Ukraine joining NATO without the occupied regions.
The NATO-Ukraine council met in Brussels today for the first time at the level of foreign ministers to further deepen relations and to help Ukraine rebuild its security and defense. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited the alliance’s headquarters last month for the first time since the invasion, as the focus of Western partners shifted to the conflict in Middle East.
--With assistance from Aliaksandr Kudrytski.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
