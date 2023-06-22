(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine has very strong and unwavering support from its allies and the aid it receives is in no way linked to results on the battlefield, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal participated in the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London aimed at garnering support of world leaders and businesses to help fund the rebuilding of the country after the war.

The conference will have “long-term consequences” for Ukraine and has already resulted in agreements with partner countries, declarations and memorandums, he said in an interview with Bloomberg News on Thursday.

Positive signals about future possible European Union and NATO membership “are very supportive” for Ukraine, he said.

