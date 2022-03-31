(Bloomberg) --

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has asked for additional military assistance in an address to Australia’s parliament, saying his country needs help now.

Speaking to Australian lawmakers on Thursday night, Zelenskiy thanked the government for its support so far. He said the two countries were “like-minded” but added that “this is only the beginning.”

Zelenskiy said if Russia is not stopped now, ”other countries who are looking forward to a similar war against their neighbors will decide that such things are possible.”

Australia has been a vocal advocate and supporter of Ukraine following the Russian invasion, including providing about A$116 million ($86 million) in lethal aid to the country in recent months.

”The geographical distance between us is thousands of kilometers but what does this distance mean for those who have common understanding?” Zelenskiy said.

In welcoming Zelenskiy to the parliament, Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the Ukrainian leader a ”lion of democracy.” In comparison, he referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin as “the war criminal of Moscow.”

“I know that man, you know that man, we know that man,” Morrison said.

In a statement on Thursday, Morrison announced an additional A$25 million in military support for Ukraine. Among the new items being provided by the Australian government were “tactical decoys, unmanned aerial and unmanned ground system, rations and medical supplies.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.